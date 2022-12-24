Opinion

What happens to Newcastle United – The three stages dictating the immediate future

I may have banged on about this once or twice already, but after the end of last season I wrote an assessment of the year ahead, where I suggested Newcastle United would be challenging in the top six this year.

This was based on the fact that past Christmas we were showing top six form anyway, and the addition of a fit-again Wilson plus a raft of (then unknown) summer signings was surely going to double this down.

However, I also addressed the fact (consistently overlooked in the press) that the punishing European campaigns would affect the establishment six, with this then being exacerbated by excessive World Cup call ups. This has now of course played out (more on this later) and ahead of the second part of the season, I’m going to have a bit of a look at how this might play out, breaking it down a bit.

So if you want to know what happens to Newcastle United in the next six months, keep reading. I’ve broken the season down into what I see as three sections that may define how this plays out.

Part 1 (December- January) – tricky stuff and up for the cup(s)

The main thing that people throw at me when being optimistic about Newcastle is the prospect for injury to key players decimating our side.

At this point it is a relevant concern as Isak’s injury persists worryingly, with a lack of outward clarity over the precise nature of the problem. This, coupled with the long-term damage to Krafth, means that injuries to either Wilson or Trippier would see us missing a key component. The right-back cover could well be addressed soon with the signing of Harrison Ashby from West Ham, although I’d say that Trippier is so important to the team that he really needs to just stay fit for every game. Up front, hopefully Isak recovers quick to resolve this issue, with able support from Chris Wood.

However, the delicate balance of this, added to the cold conditions, regular matches and the fact there’s been a lengthy break to get going from, might mean that there is an imminent concern. United have one of their toughest patches of the season over the coming week or so, with ominous trips to Leicester and Arsenal sandwiching a home game against a resilient Leeds side where victory may be essential to protect the tricky fixtures around it. There’s a possibility that things may go slightly off course here (you don’t ever really turn up expecting to win at the Emirates surely) but if our excellent organisation can draw some results here, it could set up a very exciting time ahead.

Things will then take a bit of a back seat, as the cups kick in, with the possibility of up to five cup ties in January during a period that brings only two Premier League games (after Arsenal away).

Cup excitement is growing in earnest and I think Eddie Howe knows how huge it would be to deliver a trophy, so they need a bit of attention. Yes, the squad will be used, but we’ve seen in earlier rounds of the league cup that inevitably some intervention from the bench is needed, so there’s likely to be a bit of game time across the squad. The ideal is that this is managed and reinforced by some additions in the window, to see us moving forward in all competitions. The truth is that something may have to give to prioritise the best chance of success.

Anyway, the next bit:

Part 2: The decisive point (February)

It’s possible there may be a bit of disappointment ahead, but I’d have genuine hope we enter February, with chances still high for one or two of the major goals. The other factor I feel was dismissed in the summer is the Howe Effect, which will be our greatest weapon.

The fitness factor and team spirit that Eddie utilises means that we are always the fittest team on the pitch, and crucially, if anyone is injured their replacement can step up to the mark. Remember how well Wood led the line during Wilson’s absence? Or how Jonjo, Joe and Joe gave Bruno a challenge getting in the team when he arrived? Squad goals.

This month could be huge. The tricky festive matches and packed schedule may have seen things fall away a bit, or we might have continued the stellar form of the previous year.

Either way, February will present an opportunity to recover or capitalise, with three home games and a winnable trip to Bournemouth. Any January signings should be in and settled and the cup distractions will abate a bit, with the potential only for a fifth round midweek FA Cup tie and (gasp) the League Cup final at the end of the month. Crucially, it sees the return of European competition and the distraction and exertion it brings to our key competitors.

The matches cover a bit of a spectrum, with a massive chance to finally beat Liverpool either side of the tricky prospects of West Ham and Brighton visiting SJP. If that home advantage can be hammered, the end of the season could be set up a treat.

Of course there’s an ominous prospect once we exit the month, as our toughest game and biggest write-off rears it’s head in the form of a trip to Man City. It’s not impossible we’ll give them a game, but if we do get the expected nil return then things could soon be looking up…

Part 3: The Home Straight (Wolves onwards)

I am old enough to bear the scars of the 96 title failure. It’s oft repeated how Newcastle blew a big lead but what isn’t mentioned is that the fixture computer was not our friend that year. The last five away games (Liverpool, Arsenal, Blackburn, Leeds and Forest) might seem a mixed bag but back then they were the toughest trips going. Contrast this with the following run in:

We have already visited three of the ominous six, with an excellent four points banked from trips to Liverpool, Man U and Spurs. Arsenal is done with soon, which only leaves that trip to Man City to potentially disrupt any good form until the last day of the season, where there’s every chance Chelsea won’t have anything to play for. Yes, there are challenges there, but at no point does it look like the season might get stuck in the mud of a horrible run. I’m going to stick my neck out and say there’s the best part of thirty points there.

Of course, maintaining the strong home form is essential for this, with some big sides visiting SJP. But this is where our biggest positive comes in. Frankly, I think those sides will be knackered by this time. I’ve mentioned the resumption of Europe, which could throw out as many as seven extra games between late February and the season’s end, with the potential for injury and distraction they bring. However, there’s also this to consider, an excellent graphic the Athletic produced after the World Cup:

I utterly refuse to believe that this amount of playing time, coupled with the intense European campaigns, will not have an effect. Arsenal may look less affected but the injury to Gabriel Jesus will arguably see them the worst hit by events in Qatar. Similarly for Spurs, as England’s traumatic exit might haunt Harry Kane for the remainder of the year, while Liverpool’s warm weather camp may have cost them Diaz for the season.

Overall, keep the faith if we wobble earlier in 2023.

The end of the season will see a resumption of Eddie’s all-conquering Mags. I have no idea how the cups can be juggled in this, as the focus just needs to be to deal with Wednesday and Leicester and see what lies in front of us.

I felt like I was making a rod for my own back by predicting this sort of thing in the summer and doubling down might be unwise, but it’s based on the facts of this unusual season, plus confidence in the stewardship of Eddie Howe.

Bring it on.

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

