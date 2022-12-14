Opinion

What Bournemouth fans have said after Newcastle United match moved to 24 hours earlier

Bournemouth fans have had an interesting week.

Discovering that a change of control at their club had been passed by the Premier League, the south coast club becoming the latest to have American ownership.

One of ten Premier League clubs to now have total or partial ownership from the USA.

However, as well as that major news, Bournemouth fans also discovering that with only just over a week’s notice, their team’s cup match at Newcastle United had been brought forward by 24 hours to Tuesday 20 December with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The Newcastle v Bournemouth match moved due to the planned NHS strike action, meaning the game could no longer go ahead on the Wednesday due to safety issues.

There are never many Bournemouth fans making the trip up to St James’ Park and indeed for this midweek one just before Christmas, they had only taken the bare minimum 1,079 ticket allocation which hadn’t even sold out.

As to how many Bournemouth fans actually make it up to see their club’s first game under new ownership…

This is how Bournemouth fans have been reacting to the news, after their club informed them of the change of date:

‘Absolutely shocking treatment of Bournemouth fans. Whoever it is sets these dates needs a reality check.

People should be refunded on all fronts if they have evidence of s receipt.’

‘In all fairness it’s not the clubs fault the nhs have decided to strike.’

‘I’m not blaming the club, I’m blaming whoever runs the carabou Cup like the FA or whoever. They knew long before now the strike was planned and put the match on this dare anyway. Then only changed it last min.’

‘Was this arranged before of after the strike ? Tbf having a World Cup in the winter is the problem. They’ve just chucked a cup game in a few days before Christmas all because the seasons now congested. This should of been played mid January.’

‘It really should be moved to a date as far from the original date as possible to try accommodate people as much as possible.’

‘So how can you help someone like me who has booked everything – spent hundreds and now can’t go.. total joke.’

‘The strikes are causing the disruption they intended.

Neither club are to blame in any way.’

‘Shock horror fans have been put last as normal both clubs should be forcing the EFL and sky to show these short notice changed games.’

‘Thank God I didn’t book a non refundable train/plane ticket or hotel that would have cost a total of £300 to £400. I pity those that did.

This sort of late change isn’t acceptable for any reason with out financial reimbursement for non refundable costs from both clubs.’

‘Yes this is a pain for fans. However it’s the correct decision based on NHS strikes. Yes it’s late notice but so was the announcement of the strikes.’

‘Bleeding heck…hotel booked, arrangements to meet old friends halfway up. What a pain!!’

‘That is shocking at this stage to change it now. So many people will have made plans !’

‘Brilliant. Can’t make it now. Thanks.

Guess compensation for the hotel cost is out of the question?’

‘Understandable for those who have flights, trains, hotels a few days before Xmas. I’m not one of them, but what a shambles.’

‘Travelling fans in last place as usual.’

‘I feel for all the fans that had hotel booked for the Wednesday what a farce this is.’

‘Zero thought for the fans, many of whom will now be significantly out of pocket.’

‘Best contact NHS to complain then, they chose to strike.’

‘What do you expect? Host a game without any ambulance cover?’

‘Pathetic excuse. A week before the game and you decide to change the dates after people have already spent money organising travel, hotels and all that. Absolute joke.’

‘How is it a pathetic excuse? There’s no safe medical cover for 52,000 people. The strike was announced 4 days ago, what do you expect?’

‘Bit late notice lol no thoughts for the fans. peak for those who booked train/hotel.’

