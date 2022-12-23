Opinion

Sitting in the pub last night before the Man City v Liverpool match, declared to my mate ‘We can hardly complain in this cup draw if we get Newcastle v Leicester at St James’ Park for a place in a two-legged semi-final…’

And so it came to pass.

Six teams drawn out, only two left in the hat, Toon legend Shay Given picking Newcastle United out at St James’ Park, with then Leicester City the last ball to be picked as the final away team.

The full last 16 Carabao Cup results:

MK Dons 0 Leicester 3

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0

Southampton 2 Lincoln 1

Wolves 2 Gillingham 0

Blackburn 1 Nottingham Forest 4

Charlton 0 Brighton 0 (Charlton win 4-3 on penalties)

Man Utd 2 Burnley 0

Man City 3 Liverpool 2

In that pre-match / pre-draw conversation, I had gone through the obvious.

Charlton at home the obvious one (no surprises who did get them…at home as well!), failing that one of the three Premier League clubs (Forest, Southampton, Wolves) in the relegation zone at home.

However, even though they have had improved form recently, Leicester was the clear next choice, ahead of the winners of Man City / Liverpool and Man Utd.

As I say above, I think we would all have settled for this, if before the second round game at Tranmere, we had been told that Newcastle would end up having to beat Leicester at St James’ Park to get into the Carabao / League Cup semis.

This was / is the full Carabao Cup quarter-finals as it was (eventually!!!) drawn on Thursday night:

Man Utd v Charlton

Southampton v Man City

Forest v Wolves

Newcastle v Leicester

As for when the quarter-finals (and later stages) will be played.

Newcastle v Leicester (and the other quarter-finals) will be played the week commencing Monday 9 January 2023

Then the semi-final first leg is in week commencing Monday 23 January 2023

With the semi-final second leg in the week commencing Monday 30 January 2023

The Carabao Cup final at Wembley to be played Sunday 26 February 2023.

