Watch official Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 match highlights here including winning goal

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0

Watch the Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 match highlights below.

Not the best of games but certainly plenty of talking points.

The only really important thing of course though, is that United are in the hat when the quarter-final draw is made on Thursday night, after the Man City v Liverpool match.

These extended official Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 match highlights telling the story of the game.

With VAR not in use in the competition at this stage, I feel that if it had been available then it would have been a smoother passage for Eddie Howe’s team.

Callum Wilson the victim as his 26th minute ‘goal’ was eventually disallowed, whilst for me there was a clear penalty later in the match and ASM wrongly called for a handball when charging down a clearance and going clear.

Always going to be difficult after this long break but credit to the players who kept going and got the job done.

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

