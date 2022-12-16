News

Watch Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano Live TV free – Official club announcement

You can watch Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano Live TV for free.

The club making an official announcement (see below) on Friday night.

The announcement revealing that NUFC TV will be showing the match, kick-off 12.30pm.

Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano Live TV – Club announcement 16 December 2022:

‘Saturday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano will be broadcast live on NUFC TV.

The Spanish side – currently eighth in La Liga – come to St. James’ Park for a 12.30pm (GMT) kick-off in United’s final warm-up match before the 2022/23 season resumes following the World Cup break.

And the game will be available to watch to supporters all over the globe for free on NUFC TV, with commentary from BBC Newcastle’s Matthew Raisbeck and former Magpies defender John Anderson.

Supporters will need to be logged in to their NUFC TV account to watch the match, and are strongly advised to log in as early as possible to avoid congestion. If you don’t have an NUFC TV account, you can sign up for free here.

NUFC TV is compatible with Chromecast, meaning you can stream the game via your television.’

Complete updated Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

