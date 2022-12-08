News

Watch Al-Hilal v Newcastle United Live TV

The Al-Hilal v Newcastle United Live TV details are below.

The club announcing that the game will be shown, free of charge, on their NUFC TV.

The Al-Hilal v Newcastle United Live TV broadcast will come from the Prince Faisal bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Stadium later today (Thursday), with the game kicking off at 5pm UK time, 8pm local time.

Newcastle United official announcement – 8 December 2022:

‘Thursday’s showpiece friendly against Al Hilal will be broadcast live on NUFC TV.

Eddie Howe’s men take on the most decorated club in Asia in a headline attraction of Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Season, which takes place during the winter months and has previously included a boxing heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz, tennis tournaments and Formula E, along with live music performances from global artists such as Usher, Pitbull and David Guetta.

Kick-off at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium is 8pm local time and 5pm UK time, and the game will be available to watch in the UK only for free on NUFC TV.

Supporters will need to be logged in to their NUFC TV account to watch the match, and are strongly advised to log in as early as possible to avoid congestion. If you don’t have an NUFC TV account, you can sign up for free here.

NUFC TV is compatible with Chromecast, meaning you can stream the game via your television.

The match against the reigning Saudi Pro League champions is part of Newcastle United’s week-long warm weather training camp in Saudi Arabia’s capital city, Riyadh. The club has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s national airline, SAUDIA, pioneering telecommunications provider stc and Noon.com, United’s official sleeve partner and the Middle East’s leading online retailer, for the tour.’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Thursday 8 December 2022 – Al-Hilal v Newcastle (5pm (UK time)) Friendly – Watch on NUFC TV

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

