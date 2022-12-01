Videos

Was this the greatest Alan Shearer goal of all time? Exactly 20 years ago today he did this!

What is the greatest ever Alan Shearer goal?

Well one thing for sure, plenty to choose from!

Exactly 20 years ago today, we certainly saw a strong contender.

A match at St James’ Park on 1 December 2002, this is how BBC Sport reported on Newcastle 2 Everton 1…

‘Newcastle broke Everton’s stubborn resistance and their hearts with two late goals to snatch a dramatic win at St James’ Park.

Everton, reduced to 10 men following Joseph Yobo’s first-half dismissal, led through Kevin Campbell’s 16th-minute goal.

They looked set for a seventh successive win which would have seen them leapfrog over Merseyside rivals Liverpool into second place.

But just as Everton appeared to be heading for victory, Shearer popped up to thump an unstoppable volley past Wright from 22 yards.

Newcastle were not content with a point and with two minutes left, Bellamy’s shot from a tight angle took a deflection off Li Tie to wrong- foot Wright, who reacted slowly at the near post.’

After the match, Alan Shearer declared…

‘It will be up there in my top three goals’

Whilst Everton manager at the time, David Moyes, was suitably gutted with Newcastle scoring twice in the final four minutes to win the game!

‘I thought Newcastle had tried everything and had nothing left’

Newcastle United team that day v Everton:

Given, Griffin, O’Brien, Caldwell (Ameobi 81), Bernard, Solano, Dyer, Speed (Viana 81), Robert, Shearer, Bellamy

Unused subs:

Jenas, Harper, Dabizas

Was it your favourite ever Alan Shearer goal, or do you think he managed even better on another day?

