Opinion

Walking in an Eddie Howe wonderland

The cold weather has kicked in these last few days, so the dog and I had our winter coats on yesterday for our Sunday stroll to Whitley Bay.

During a quick pint in the Vic, my mate Ellas phoned me to say he was in Tynemouth, so me and Little Edd hopped on to the number 1 bus to head back along the coast.

Tynemouth village was quite full as usual, the market on at the station every weekend.

I met my mate in our local the ‘Stuffed Dog’ and we got talking to three generations of a nice Irish family, who had came over for a funeral.

Newcastle United and our Saudi owners came up in conversation.

Suspecting they may have had Salford Reds allegiances, I mentioned the hypocrisy of the journalist Miguel Delaney, who they said they were familiar with. I then floated the idea that some of the bigger clubs could actually be jealous and they seemed to be in agreement, considering Manchester United and Liverpool are now up for sale to the highest bidders, regardless of creed or origin.

Our next port of call was the Priory and former Newcastle United entertainers Lee Clark and Steve Watson came in with their pals, all adorned in their Christmas jumpers.

Ellas had his usual few bets on and wanted to find somewhere to comfortably watch the France v Poland game.

We crossed Front Street and settled on the ‘Head of Steam’, which incidentally doesn’t have any ‘fewmometers’ for the occasional mackems who come over.

Edd struck up a rapport with a little dachshund and I got talking to his attractive owner, who said she was over from Jarrow. She got talking about England and the World Cup and I explained that I was solely a Newcastle United man.

She then informed me that her ex-husband was in fact employed by Newcastle United as our masseur / soft tissue expert…. yes, none other than former Sunderland striker Craig Russell.

I told her that he had been getting a bit of stick off the mackems for being on our victorious team and staff photographs but she laughed this off and said that it wouldn’t bother him, as he is now enjoying being part of the new Toon set-up (apparently he is good mates with our first team coach Graeme Jones).

I sat with auld Ellas and his bet of France to win 2-0 seemed a good-un until a couple of late goals.

It was then time for me and Little Edd to head back home before the Ingurrlund happy-clappers descended upon our coastal Shangri-La.

My personal countdown is now well underway for Bournemouth in the League Cup on the 21st of December.

In the meantime Eddie and the Hotrods will hopefully be getting revved up with warm weather training in Riyadh, before taking on Al Hilal, who will be fielding some of the World Cup heroes who defeated Messi’s Argentina in the group stages.

It’s then back home for the friendly at St James’ Park against Rayo Vallacano.

It’s amazing how much I’m actually looking forward to the festive resumption of the EPL.

This time last year all the talk was that it would take a miracle for Newcastle United to avoid relegation.

(*Aah…Christmas ‘Miracles’ and Eddie Howe eh?

So here’s a message to hapless England if they soon come knocking –

‘Eddie….he’s just a win machine,

And he won’t work for nobody but Toon’)

HTL

