News

Update on 11 injured / missing Newcastle United players as Eddie Howe prepares for heavy schedule

In total, 22 Newcastle United players took to the pitch against Al-Hilal on Thursday.

Newcastle starting 11 v Al-Hilal: Loris Karius, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles (c), Sven Botman, Jamal Lewis, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Chris Wood

All 11 subs: Mark Gillespie, Dan Burn, Alex Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Miguel Almirón, Ryan Fraser, Jay Turner-Cooke, Lewis Miley, Dylan Stephenson

All 11 who started Thursday’s friendly are part of the 25 man official senior NUFC Premier League squad.

However, the 11 who came off the subs bench were a mixture, another four from that official senior PL squad, Elliot Anderson who is additional to that PL senior squad as an Under 21 player, Mark Gillespie who wasn’t named by Eddie Howe in the official PL squad, plus five other young players along for the experience and to supplement the squad that travelled to Saudi Arabia – at least in part due to the non-availability of first team squad members.

With competitive football starting again in only 11 days time, Eddie Howe now stepping up preparations for the restart.

Newcastle facing Bournemouth in the League Cup on Wednesday 21 December, then on Boxing Day it is away at Leicester for the Premier League kicking off again.

Looking at the 22 Newcastle United players, young and old, who did play in Saudi Arabia, I thought it worthwhile having a catch up on how it is looking for those NUFC stars who weren’t involved.

Eddie Howe of course needing as many Newcastle United players as possible available for a busy looking schedule.

If progressing in both cups, Newcastle could have as many as 12 games to play in the 45 days stretch between 21 December 2022 and 4 February 2023.

Update on injured / missing Newcastle United players who didn’t play against Al-Hilal, as Eddie Howe prepares for this heavy schedule (with the assistance of the excellent Premier League injuries site operated by Ben Dinnery):

Fabian Schar

Taken off at half-time during Switzerland’s elimination against Portugal on Tuesday 6 December, feeling ill. Should be fine to be involved with Newcastle, when Eddie Howe decides to bring him back into the matchday squad, for cup or Premier League.

Alexander Isak

Still not training with the group when out in Saudi Arabia, as he recovers from his thigh injury. I can’t see him being available until sometime after the next (Leicester) Premier League match.

Matt Targett

Missed the Al-Hilal friendly due to illness, should be fine for Bournemouth in the League Cup.

Karl Darlow

Same as Matt Targett, should be available for Bournemouth after missing Al-Hilal due to illness.

Paul Dummett

Has a calf / shin / heel injury. Hasn’t made a matchday squad since 1 October, no return date known.

Matt Ritchie

Very similar to Dummett. Has a calf / shin / heel injury. Hasn’t made a matchday squad since September, no return date known.

Bruno Guimaraes

Eliminated from the World Cup as a non-playing sub on Friday (9 December) for Brazil, no injury issues as he prepares to return to Tyneside.

Emil Krafth

The Swede is of course long-term injured and won’t be seen again until next season in competitive matches, trusting that his recovery goes well.

Kieran Trippier

Big game tonight for England. Trippier expected to be on the bench, return to Tyneside potentially in very near future.

Callum Wilson

Big game tonight for England. Trippier expected to be on the bench, return to Tyneside potentially in very near future. Missed some training this week with a ‘minor strain’ but back training with England on Friday.

Nick Pope

Big game tonight for England against France. Trippier expected to be on the bench, return to Tyneside potentially in very near future.

In addition to the above, both Chris Wood and Joelinton were forced off after picking up knocks against Al-Hilal but after the game, Eddie Howe said he was confident there was no lasting damage for either of them.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

