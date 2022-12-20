Opinion

United into the quarter-finals! Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0

Newcastle 1 Bournemouth 0 – Tuesday 20 December 7.45pm

Eddie Howe surprising more than a few fans when naming what looked obviously his first choice eleven.

The only change from the team that started in the win over Chelsea 38 days previously, was a now back to full fitness Callum Wilson replacing Chris Wood.

Newcastle were quick out of the traps and set the trend for the rest of the first half.

The home side dominating territory, possession (66% v 34%), shots (11 v 1 with 4 v 0 on target) and pretty much any other stat, apart from the goals one.

The passing moves weren’t quite flowing at an optimum level but it did feel like a goal was on its way.

On 26 minutes it arrived, when the ball was eventually forced behind the Bournemouth defenders inside their own penalty area and Callum Wilson finished into the corner.

However, a very late offside flag ruled the ‘goal’ out. Willock had ended up lying on the ground and in an offside position but didn’t appear to have touched the ball. Wilson was definitely onside but the match officials eventually saying no goal…and with no VAR at this stage of the competition, that was that.

Trippier was as usual good with his deliveries into the box and his ball was headed on by Botman and Schar just failed to make contact on the volley seven or eight yards out.

Newcastle continued to push and with Bournemouth rarely even getting in the opposition half, we awaited that opening goal. The pressure looked to have at last paid off when United opened up the deep lying defence, Dan Burn crossing low from the left and from only five yards out at the back post, Miguel Almiron somehow failed to score. If it had been his left foot you know he would have hit the back of the net BUT with his right, he scuffed the ball and it barely travelled a couple of yards.

Not a bad first half but a frustrating one, as a goal would have opened the game up for sure and and just as certainly, in my view, opened the path for the win.

Second half and more of the same, Newcastle pressing and Bournemouth clinging on to their clean sheet.

Trippier sending in a free-kick from the right that went across the six yard box with nobody able to get a touch.

Ten minutes into the second-half and almost the sucker punch. Bournemouth getting a rare visit forward, Smith crossing from the right and Moore’s header from eight yards out, just the wrong (right!) side of the post.

That scare was the signal for Eddie Howe to make his first change, with ASM replacing Willock.

ASM instantly getting into the match but like his teammates, finding a deep lying defence tough to break down.

Just when you thought it might be one of those nights, exactly halfway through the second half a patient build up on the right saw Trippier with his usual quality, the ball to the back post seeing Adam Smith get ahead of Callum Wilson but only able to guide it past his own keeper!

Heading towards the final quarter of an hour and sub Stacey seeing his low shot well saved by Pope, as Bournemouth now forced out of their shell.

Newcastle straight up the other end though and Almiron popping up on the left, his cross almost turned in for a second own goal but instead yet another corner for NUFC.

Eddie Howe now making a double change as he looked to manage the game out, with Almiron and Wilson making way for Murphy and Wood.

Good to see Bruno running the midfield for Newcastle United, the Brazilian looking good but just like a lot of his teammates, finding the killer pass elusive and at times taking a couple of touches to control the ball, leading to the loss of the usual smooth flow of play.

On 85 minutes another terrible decision from the match officials. ASM doing well to lay the ball into Bruno and his shot from 16 yards clearly hit the arm of defender Mepham, his deflection then bringing an excellent save from Travers in the Bournemouth goal. Surely though a spot-kick…but nothing! VAR would surely have corrected this, if in operation.

Newcastle almost doubly punished, as a cross to the far post saw Nick Pope make an excellent save low down, conceding a corner.

United then quickly on the break, ASM charging down Smith’s attempted clearance, before crossing from Wood who blazed over with just the keeper to beat. Wood saved by a very harsh free-kick to Bournemouth, supposedly it seemed for an ASM handball.

Bournemouth then in the final seconds launching it long and a scramble ending up with the ball out for a goal-kick.

The final whistle after five minutes added time, United into the quarter-finals!

Stats from BBC Sport:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Smith OG 67

Bournemouth:

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (34%) Newcastle 63% (66%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 6 (1) Newcastle 17 (11)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: John Brooks

Crowd: 51,579 (463 Bournemouth)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Shelvey 88), Longstaff, Willock (Saint-Maximin 57), Almiron (Murphy 76), Joelinton, Wilson (Wood 76)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo

