Opinion

Three New Year’s wishes for Newcastle United

After the Qatar World Cup, we are now heading back into the Newcastle United Premier League season.

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have GToon:

What would be a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

The home kit. With Kate Bryan in it.

Next five games are Leicester, Arsenal and Leeds in Premier League, then Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup and Leicester in Carabao Cup. A straight choice, would you rather win the two cup games and 0 PL points, or 9 PL points and lose the two cup games?

That is really difficult.

On the one hand winning the cup games would be great but guarantees nothing, whilst winning the EPL games gives us points and sends out a huge message if we beat Arsenal.

I’ll have to go for the league, even though I’d rather win a cup than finish top four.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2023

Get the mackems at home in the cup and hammer them.

Hammer LiVARpool at home.

For my last wish I’d love us to buy Maddison.

How was the World Cup for you?

Loved it.

I was “working” from home so I never missed a game.

Couldn’t care less who won it really and none of our players got injured or tired. Result.

If Eddie Howe left Newcastle United, which manager who was at the Qatar World Cup would you like to replace him?

The Moroccan manager. He knows how to take on the big teams and create an effective, competitive team.

Is it the right decision to keep Gareth Southgate as England manager?

If they want to win something then the answer is no.

However, if it means they don’t go for Eddie, then a definite yes.

This sums Southgate up for me: England are chasing the game as France sit back. They are struggling to find a way through, so Southgate leaves Phillips on the bench. He is the best player to pick that pass we needed.

We then get a last minute free kick. If he wants, he could bring on Maddison or Trippier, cos the free kick is all or nothing and they are the best two free kick experts.

Instead he freezes and Rashford does what we all knew he would – misses.

One England player (apart form Bellingham, who would be probably the automatic choice for most) who was at the World Cup, to sign for Newcastle, who would it be?

Maddison.

A player who you hadn’t previously heard of, or at least considered, who impressed you at the World Cup and you’d like Newcastle to sign?

The defender for Croatia whose name begins with a G I think.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

Keep writing articles that back our owners and highlight the hypocrites who complain (the southern based media).

Win the Carabao / League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

I want to see us win something.

Finishing top four means nothing if it doesn’t lead to silverware.

Top four just means winning money. We have enough of that already.

Newcastle United had the third best form in the Premier League in the first half of 2022, NUFC have the third best form in the Premier League so far in the second half of 2022, are Newcastle United the third best team / squad in the Premier League?

We are the third best team but that’s down to Eddie.

No other manager would do the same with our squad.

Not the third best squad as yet.

Three words to sum up what has happened since 7 October 2021?

Sleeping giant awakes.

Having got into this current situation, if Newcastle United now ended up not qualifying for Europe (and didn’t win any trophies), would this season be a failure?

No, I don’t think so.

There will be ups and downs but the trajectory will ultimately be upwards.

Having now experienced a mid-season World Cup, how would you feel if another one happened in the future?

If I’m still working from home, brilliant!

