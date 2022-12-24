Opinion

This will make Financial Fair Play worries for Newcastle United go away pretty quickly

I was commenting on available spend the other day and the old chestnut of Financial Fair Play came up, with all of its confusing possibilities.

There were varying opinions as to what can and can’t be done. So I thought I would give it a go explaining it.

I am not going to go into the fact that it is not fair and all about holding back a takeover like ours, that is a whole story of its own.

Here are the basics I have been able to glean from Duck Duck go, the accountants among us can go into the weeds on it, but I didn’t want me and others to get bogged down in blah blah that I don’t understand:

Rules E.45-E.52 in the Premier League’s handbook concern Financial Fair Play, or profit and sustainability. The league have changed what needs to be included in the accounts because of COVID-19. They have also tried to hogtie us with the restrictions on related entities, though I am sure our legal team can blow that one out of the water, restrictive trade etc, since all of the other clubs are doing it now!

Therefore, the league’s calculations for Financial Fair Play won’t include the depreciation of fixed assets, Women’s Football Expenditure, Youth Development Expenditure, Community Development Expenditure and COVID-19 costs for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 season. We are dumping a lot of money into the lasses team, training ground and youth set-up, but it doesn’t go into the Financial Fair Play calculations. Does Garang Kuol and other under 18 signings count as youth set-up investment?

However, if any club makes an adjusted loss of more than £105m over a three-year period, they have broken the league’s rules. This is the important part of the rule after the accountants have massaged the number.

Taking into account the Covid relief given to clubs, we are in good shape.

The three year rolling loss formula means that we have previous profits that can be burned now on buying players and not break Financial Fair Play. These are numbers from last January, which explains how we can spend the money we did and not worry.

In the three years between 2018-20 we made profit £38m, factor in FFP adjustments for academy etc of about £50m and this means the new owners had an allowable FFP loss of £105m plus £88m = £190m+ to play. This year’s profits will soar as we drop off the 2018 numbers and show the rise in revenue since the takeover.

Another point to make is that the transfer fee is irrelevant to the yearly accounts. It is money paid out that shows in the books.

So if we buy a player for £50m over five years. It shows up in the accounts as 10m per year, a maximum FFP impact over three years of £30m. Spreading the financial hit over multiple FFP periods.

We will also make our massive increase in commercial income over the next 12 months which will make Financial Fair Play fears go away pretty quickly.

