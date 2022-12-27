Opinion

This is so sweet from Joelinton – Talking about Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes

If you are looking for a single player who sums up the change at Newcastle United, you would have to go some to improve on Joelinton.

The Brazilian arriving in July 2019 and surely the biggest victim of the neglect and clueless nature of the Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce era, the final two and a quarter years of a miserable near decade and a half under the now former owner.

As Newcastle United headed towards what looked certain relegation in Autumn 2021, Steve Bruce’s pundit and journalist mates lined up to explain, just what was he supposed to do with such a poor group of Newcastle players? The message being that Newcastle fans should actually be grateful to have Steve Bruce because he (supposedly) was doing a better job than anybody else could, considering the claimed weakness of the team / squad.

Steve Bruce ending up leaving record signing Joelinton on the bench almost as often as playing him, the Brazilian only starting 33 of Bruce’s final 56 PL games at Newcastle United.

Bruce almost totally sidelined Fabian Schar, much preferring Ciaran Clark and Jamaal Lascelles.

Miguel Almiron played as purely an additional defender, rather than allowed to play his natural all action attacking game that also includes a willingness to get back and help defend.

Yes, what could any manager hope to do anything with, when stuck with players as hopeless as Joelinton, Almiron and Schar (amongst many others!)?

Amazingly, you bring in a high quality manager, who works hard on the training pitch day in day out, a team boss who then has a plan on how to get the best out of these now fully fit players, who would have thought it might end up with a different scenario to that painful existence with Steve Bruce in charge of team affairs?

Reflecting on this Boxing Day win at Leicester, lovely to see Joelinton so happy and how he speaks, not about himself, but the likes of Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes.

What a pleasure to see this spirit in the squad and an all for one, one for all, togetherness that flows through it. You just know that if this was Miggy Almiron or Bruno Guimaraes interviewed, they would be exactly the same, so happy to be pushing praise in the direction of teammates rather than their own way.

Remember as well, Joelinton won the penalty for the opening goal and scored a cracking header for the third, as well as dominating the midfield in the manner to which we have now become accustomed (SINCE Eddie Howe came in and worked his magic).

Joelinton interviewed after the 3-0 victory on Boxing Day:

Interviewer:

“Yet another goal for Miggy Almiron, what’s going on?”

Joelinton:

“He’s on fire (now eight goals in last nine PL matches).

“I’m happy, to come back (after the World Cup break), the goals…I hope he (Almiron) scores many more this season for us.

“Because he is a great guy, he is a great player, he works so hard.

“I am very happy he scored today and hope he continues (to score more goals).”

Interviewer:

“So many impressive performances but Bruno Guimaraes was the man of the match, the fans were singing his name at the end, he’s really loved by the Newcastle supporters.”

Joelinton:

“Yes, he comes here (to Newcastle United), he sees the support from the fans and he gives it back on the pitch.

“Every game, every training (session), he gives everything.

“He gives one hundred and ten per cent every game, so that is why the fans love him and he is so important for the team.

“I’m very happy for him as well.”

Interviewer:

“Six wins in a row now, you are up to second, can this continue?”

Joelinton:

“I hope so.

“We know what we have to do.

“We just have to continue the hard work, we have to be humble, to keep our feet on the ground and work hard every day in training, and go game by game.

“Then let’s see what we can achieve at the end of the season.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

