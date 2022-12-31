Opinion

This is really good from Graeme Souness on Newcastle United – No honestly!

I must admit it isn’t very often that I agree with Graeme Souness.

Plus, I will never forgive him for the demolition job he did on Sir Bobby’s team.

However, credit where credit is due.

This is really good from Graeme Souness on Newcastle United, as he talks about the situation NUFC as we move into 2023.

Some really good analysis.

Especially what he has to say on Eddie Howe, Graeme Souness revealing that he had a season ticket at Bournemouth for four years, watching what the talented young manager did on the south coast.

Great insight.

I must be drunk earlier than ever on New Year’s Eve, agreeing with everything Graeme Souness has said!

Graeme Souness talking to The Mail about Newcastle United, Eddie Howe, improving players and Jack Grealish…

‘The challenge for Newcastle come the run-in, because they have an excellent chance of top four. Are they ready for that pressure at the business end?

What an incredible achievement it would be, though, a team who this time last year were looking over their shoulder. It is no lucky streak, either.

They, too, are playing with belief and are confident they can take on anyone. They are beating good teams and convincingly.

From one club in third whose supporters are delighted with their manager, to another in fourth where some fans are moaning about the style of football.

Having spent five years as a young man at Tottenham, I know a little of how their supporters think.’

Best Manager

‘Since we’re signing off from 2022, it feels like a good point to recognise some individuals who have stood out.

I’ll start with the best manager, and I would have to go for two – Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta. I had a season ticket at Bournemouth and watched Eddie for four years.

He did a remarkable job getting them into the Premier League and staying there for five seasons. Ultimately, they were relegated in 2020 and Eddie moved on.

But I watch Newcastle now and he is approaching games the same way he did then. He has his football beliefs and now, working with better players, his team are third in the table – the same beliefs that ended up not working at Bournemouth.

I found Newcastle a very difficult job. It was hard to get everyone singing off the same hymn sheet. It is a big club, but a difficult one to manage. You have to give Eddie 10 out of 10 so far.’

Improving players

‘Where Howe and Arteta are very similar is the way they improve players. Look at what Eddie has done with Joelinton and Miguel Almiron, the two most improved players in the League. It feels like their twin brothers have turned up from South America. They are unrecognisable.

Joelinton was an absolute pudding as a striker. Over the past year, mostly in midfield, he is doing things I never thought he would be capable of – the drive, aggression, even a goal threat.

Almiron, too. His goal at Leicester on Boxing Day was sensational. You never would have faulted his effort and enthusiasm, he just did not appear to have any finesse in the final third. He is transformed. Jack Grealish tried to poke fun at Almiron. If you’re buying one of them today, who is it? There’s one answer, and it’s not Jack.’

