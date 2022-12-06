Opinion

This couldn’t be going better for Newcastle United – Half the first team out in Qatar

For Newcastle United fans this was already a very different World Cup.

Whilst for everyone, having the Qatar World Cup finals bang in the middle of a Premier League season, is a strange one.

With Newcastle United, thanks to the new owners and head coach replacing Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, this World Cup was always going to be a very different experience whenever it was held.

As well as all hope and certainly any expectation having been extinguished long long ago by Mike Ashley at St James’ Park, having players involved for major teams, especially England, at major tournaments had also become a very low expectation.

To then have six Newcastle United players, including new teenage striker signing Garang Kuol with Australia, out in Qatar, was a remarkable turnaround. Especially when three are with England, one with Brazil, plus another in the Switzerland squad.

However, along with pride in the selection of these Newcastle United players and knowing how much it would mean to them as individuals, also comes the inevitable worry.

How would this Qatar World Cup affect Newcastle United?

Especially when you consider that the call-ups meant half the NUFC first team are out in Qatar.

Well, sitting here well over halfway through the tournament, I have to say that when it comes to purely Newcastle United selfish reasons, things couldn’t really be going any better.

Before this World Cup kicked off, Newcastle United won eight and drew one, of the nine matches in October and November, and I see no reason why that kind of form can’t continue when proper football returns later this month.

This is the story of the five Newcastle United first teamers out in Qatar:

Nick Pope

Fair play to our old mate Pickford, he is having a decent time in Qatar and saved England’s first half bacon the other night against Senegal.

As for Nick Pope, he is the number two waiting for his chance and only a freak injury to Pickford would supply that.

For Pope, this is simply like a normal December now, training every day, BUT doing so in the sunshine and not having any games to play.

He will be desperate to get back and play football again and for sure he is set to be starting against Leicester on Boxing Day.

Indeed, unless England somehow got to the final, I would think the Newcastle keeper will face Bournemouth as well in the League Cup if Eddie Howe wants him to. If England were losing semi-finalists that game would be on Wednesday 14 December, a full week before the NUFC cup match. Plenty time to return to Tyneside and most importantly, I think Pope will want to play.

Callum Wilson

Only 41 minutes in sub run outs against Wales and Iran.

Callum Wilson impressing but clearly set for the bench unless maybe something happens to Harry Kane.

Sat out training yesterday but the England camp reported it just a knock and nothing to worry about.

I think like the other outfield NUFC players out in Qatar, Wilson won’t be considered for the League Cup match, BUT will play against Leicester in my opinion.

Kieran Trippier

Started both of England’s first two games against Iran and USA but now Kyle Walker is fit, it looks like Trippier set for the bench. Certainly on Saturday when Walker looks sure to play against Mbappe’s pace.

By the time the Leicester match comes around, it will be 31 days since the NUFC defender started against the USA, so in anticipation of only maybe the odd sub appearance at most in the England days ahead. I am confident he will be also facing Leicester, after a brief rest once England are out.

Bruno Guimaraes

Only 67 minutes in sub appearance against Cameroon and Switzerland.

Tite seemingly making clear that Bruno isn’t close to his first team and didn’t even give him a start in the Cameroon match.

Brazil look to be heading to the final and with that on Sunday 18 December, I think no chance of Bruno being involved against Bournemouth BUT definitely set to start against Leicester.

Fabian Schar

Sat out the first two Switzerland games but was excellent when recalled for the key Serbia match that took the Swiss into the knockouts.

They face Portugal tonight and then likely Spain if getting through that. Switzerland would play that quarter-final on Saturday afternoon, 16 days before Newcastle take on Leicester, so Fabian Schar surely no issues stopping him starting against Leicester.

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland 3 USA 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

Holland taking on Argentina this Friday (9 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Japan 1 Croatia 1 after 90 minutes and then extra time, Croatia winning 3-1 on penalties

Brazil 4 South Korea 1

Brazil take on Croatia this Friday (9 December) at 3pm.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France 3 Poland 1

England 3 Senegal 0

France take on England this Saturday (10 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Morocco v Spain (Tuesday 6 December – 3pm) ITV1

plays the winners of…

Portugal v Switzerland (Tuesday 6 December – 7pm) ITV1

The quarter-final for the victors in these two matches will be played on Saturday (10 December) at 3pm.

The potential for a second Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final, if England and Switzerland can make it to the last four, taking Schar, Pope, Wilson and Trippier deep into the competition.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

