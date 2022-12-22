Opinion

They are spitting feathers after missing out on Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman

Now that Newcastle United are emerging as a threat and beginning to turn the heat up on the privileged football hierachy, we as fans are going to shortly have to get used to an absolute certainty within the current climate.

That the Septic Six and Europe’s elite are going to do their utmost to try and unsettle our star performers.

They will be enormously aided and abetted by journalists, pundits and the media.

Newcastle United, Eddie Howe and our owners have recently received deserved praise, but now is not the time to let our guards down.

The vultures are still circling, ready to take advantage of any weakness in our armoury, ready to swoop and pick on our bones given half an opportunity. They aren’t going to go away anytime soon.

In this country, the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool will never change. They are the two most self-entitled clubs of the lot, and finance, or even lack of it, seems to be of no hindrance when it comes to forking out exorbitant transfer fees.

What Newcastle United have been doing is admirable in comparison, with the obvious blueprint being to steadily invest in younger players from now on.

he signings of Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak are testament to the planning and thought going into recruitment, also to the direction in which the club are heading.

We are now in with a shout of attracting raw talent from across the globe as the signing of Garang Kuol recently proved.

So we have to constantly keep one eye on the prima donna clubs as we hopefully keep progressing at this alarming rate of knots.

Make no bones about it, they are spitting feathers after missing out on Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman.

Newcastle United need to make good signings in January to carry on the upward trajectory. There have been all manner of players linked, but I believe Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth may have a couple of aces up their sleeves, we may all get a surprise.

It has been noticeable that whenever Newcastle United have been linked to a player in the press, the exclusive is quickly covered by us being informed that Manchester United, or Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, also hold an interest in the same player.

Both of these clubs were supposedly heading towards receiving substantial investment…b it doesn’t look now as if they are going to be sold. Sales of this magnitude can only happen if the current owners are 100% willing to do so.

So for the forseeable future the footballing landscape will probably stay the same, Newcastle United will continue to be the filthy rich upstarts who need to be kept in our place no matter what it takes.

The skullduggery of the Septic Six knows no bounds and you can also throw Real and Barca into the rotten mix.

On another note, I’m looking forward to tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

It would be great to get another home tie.

If Manchester City beat Liverpool, which I expect them to, I would prefer to avoid them. I would still though fancy our chances against them in a two-legged semi-final, or a one off at Wembley, if we are lucky enough to progress.

None of the rest, including Manchester United, particularly faze me, home or away.

HTL

