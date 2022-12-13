Opinion

The real truth with Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff

Miguel Almiron, he is like a new signing. Sean Longstaff, he’s now a completely different player.

These last few months I have regularly heard these type of comments above, especially when it comes to Miggy.

Are they true though? Well, yes AND no.

Interestingly, whilst they are completely different types of players and have very different backgrounds, their careers at Newcastle United have followed very similar paths.

Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron making their first Premier League starts with Newcastle United only weeks apart, the Geordie in January 2019 and the Paraguayan in February 2019.

Indeed, we found out that Miguel Almiron was definitely signing for Newcastle United on exactly the same day Sean Longstaff had arguably his best ever game (so far) for Newcastle United.

On 29 January 2019 I was driving into toon for the match and breaking news on the radio was that the deal had finally been agreed, for Miguel Almiron to sign for Newcastle United.

That day / night got even better, much better, as Newcastle United went on to beat Manchester City 2-1. Sean Longstaff was outstanding and capped a quality performance when winning the late (80th minute) penalty that Ritchie scored the winner from. It was only a third Premier League start for the young Geordie midfielder, having made his first start only 17 days earlier in a defeat at Chelsea, where he nevertheless impressed.

On 23 February 2019, it was the turn of Miguel Almiron to make his first PL start for Newcastle United. I am sure many of you will remember that very early in the match, Miggy went on a great run and showed massive confidence to superbly lob the keeper when on the run, only to see his effort come back off the woodwork. Nevertheless, Newcastle going on to beat Huddersfield 2-0 and Miguel Almiron impressing fans with an all action display.

That was one of only three Premier League games that season where Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron would start together. Both picked up injuries and they ended the season having started eight (Sean Longstaff) and nine (Miguel Almiron) Premier League matches respectively.

They had both played a significant part in helping Newcastle United put in a great end to that season with the Premier League form in 2019. It was of course, not that we knew it then, going to be the final Rafa Benitez run of games at NUFC.

He started to play far more attacking football where possible, especially once Miguel Almiron arrived.

The final 16 games of the 2018/19 season saw Newcastle United with the fifth best form in the Premier League and the fifth highest goals total in those 16 PL matches.

Rafa had paired Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden together in midfield, the two young English midfielders (21 and 23 year olds) suggesting that they could potentially be the engine room at Newcastle United for some years to come. The pair encouraged to help the team press high and assist the side in playing a far more attacking style of football, using their pace / stamina to chase down the opposition, rather than the more restricted style Benitez had felt obliged to use, with majority of emphasis having been on counter-attacking.

The signing of Miguel Almiron was a huge factor in this change of style, he was given a more or less free role in most of the games he was available for, allowing him to run and run, bringing out the best in Perez and Rondon. Almiron ended the season without a single goal or assist BUT he did everything apart from that, fans acknowledging he was the one who had sparked the change of emphasis and allowed Rafa to play a more enterprising / attractive way.

For Sean Longstaff and Miguel Almiron, they both found their season curtailed by injury. However, they had everything to look forward to and once fully fit, could have great anticipation for the 2019/20 season and what could be possible.

Two things then happened.

Mike Ashley forced Rafa Benitez out of Newcastle United.

Mike Ashley replaced him with Steve Bruce.

This was very bad news for Newcastle United fans.

This was very very bad news for Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff.

For almost two and a half years, this pair of Newcastle United players never looked anything remotely as good as what we had seen in those early matches under Rafa Benitez.

The Steve Bruce ultra negative ‘style’ totally stifled both of these players, the insistence on all out defence meaning they were given roles in the Newcastle United team, when selected, that didn’t bring out the best in them, or indeed the team.

It is now over 13 months since we belatedly saw the departure of Steve Bruce and fast forwarding to the present day, we can now see the real truth with Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff.

Like all the existing Newcastle players, this pair benefited from the arrival of Eddie Howe.

Individuals improved and the team even more so, fans could see the improvement very quickly in the performances and it was simply a question of time before the results would follow.

As the results rapidly improved under Eddie Howe, the football was still more on the cautious side generally. Building from the back with the signings of Burn, Targett and Trippier, plus the rehabilitation of Schar and Krafth, solid defence was the rock, with then a decent attacking edge put on top of that.

It worked! However, there was still the feeling of, what if? Was there more this Newcastle United team were capable of, if they were allowed to go for it a lot more.

It was the 16 May 2022 that it all changed, for Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff especially. They had definitely improved under Eddie Howe but not to the extent of what we were about to see.

With Newcastle United now more than safe from relegation and the very tough late games against Liverpool and Man City out of the way, one night in May we saw Eddie Howe change his approach, for good.

We saw the first real example of Eddie Howe’s high pressing, high entertainment Newcastle United and two players have played a massive role in this transformation, two players that so many of expected to barely feature this season, maybe even both to be sold last summer, if signings could be made.

Arsenal arrived at St James’ Park, knowing a win would all but guarantee them top four and a Champions League spot, with only Everton at home to play after this Newcastle game.

From the first whistle the Gunners were blown away, Newcastle United were absolutely dominant and bossed the entire game. Mikel Arteta spoke afterwards about how he felt his side were so lucky to only lose 2-0.

Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff played a massive role in that performance, they pressed and ran, they chased and ran, they never stopped hounding the Arsenal players, the visitors absolutely hating it. It wasn’t only this pair, as the whole Newcastle team played so well that night, but for me they were the ones who stood out.

This was how they needed to be allowed to play, if Newcastle United are to get the maximum from the two of them. Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff have incredible engines, they can run all day and have literally done so, in every match from Arsenal onwards.

They have both featured in every Premier League match from 16 May 2022 onwards. Miguel Almiron starting all of the last 17 PL games, Sean Longstaff starting 13 and coming on as a sub in the other four.

These 17 PL games in the last seven months bringing ten wins, six draws and just the one defeat, that travesty at Anfield.

Eddie Howe has continued with this high pressing, high entertainment style and the third best form in the PL of the second half of last season, has flowed into NUFC currently the third best form side this PL season.

The big difference though is that unlike January – April 2022, the form this season is built on far more progressive football.

Maybe the moment / match that best sums up this transformation is arguably the result / game of the season so far, winning 2-1 at Tottenham.

That winning goal saw Newcastle United pressing really high, Sean Longstaff sprinting to cut out a Lloris ball meant for a Spurs player. Longstaff heading forward to Miguel Almiron who surged into the box and scored the goal that ended up producing the victory.

Playing a slower more withdrawn negative style, restricts players such as Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff.

Playing a more progressive all action style, where players are encouraged to chase down the opposition high up the pitch, is where they can produce their maximum.

So long as Eddie Howe keeps playing this way, both Longstaff and Almiron will continue to thrive.

Almost like having a couple of new signings…

