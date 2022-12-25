Opinion

The perfect Newcastle United present to unwrap today

After the Qatar World Cup, we are now heading back into the Newcastle United Premier League season.

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

First up we have Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

What would be a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

A pair of tickets for the League Cup Final with Newcastle United v Charlton Athletic embossed on them

Next five games are Leicester, Arsenal and Leeds in Premier League, then Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup and Leicester in Carabao Cup. A straight choice, would you rather win the two cup games and 0 PL points, or 9 PL points and lose the two cup games?

I want to go to Wembley this season and see us lift some silverware.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2023…

We make as much progress by the end of 2023, compared with now, as the progress we have made at the end of 2022, compared with the end of 2021

Plans for the expansion of SJP to a 70,000 capacity are approved by the City Council and construction begins

Newcastle West End Foodbank closes down because the need for its services no longer exists

How was the World Cup for you?

Weird, because of the timing.

Using two Whippets for warmth whilst watching world cup matches should be consigned to the dustbin of history. The world cup should be played in the summer (our summer that is).

I loved watching the Final (once the team that had eliminated England woke up and realised they were in it). England frustrated me, as usual.

If Eddie Howe left Newcastle United, which manager who was at the Qatar World Cup would you like to replace him?

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Is it the right decision to keep Gareth Southgate as England manager?

No.

One England player (apart form Bellingham, who would be probably the automatic choice for most) who was at the World Cup, to sign for Newcastle, who would it be?

Foden, otherwise Maddison.

A player who you hadn’t previously heard of, or at least considered, who impressed you at the World Cup and you’d like Newcastle to sign?

I’m greedy, so Nahuel Molina (backup for Trip), Josko Gvardiol (Schar replacement as he’s getting on), Dominik Livakovic (back-up for Pope), Randol Kolo Muani (Wood replacement for obvious reasons) and Sofyan Amrobat (Shelvey replacement because he couldn’t be bothered when we were poor).

If you pushed me to choose one, I’d say Gvardiol.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

To be more tolerant towards the bloke who sits behind me who gets on my wick with ill-informed, nonsensical comments during the match.

Win the Carabao / League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

I want a trophy but not that badly!

Newcastle United had the third best form in the Premier League in the first half of 2022, NUFC have the third best form in the Premier League so far in the second half of 2022, are Newcastle United the third best team / squad in the Premier League?

The form book says the first eleven are. The squad isn’t though and needs strengthening.

Three words to sum up what has happened since 7 October 2021?

Still pinching myself

Having got into this current situation, if Newcastle United now ended up not qualifying for Europe (and didn’t win any trophies), would this season be a failure?

If by failure, you mean an inability to meet an expectation, then yes.

Even the most glass half empty NUFC fan must think we’re in with a shout of a trophy or Europe, even if by that you mean qualifying for the Conference League.

Having now experienced a mid-season World Cup, how would you feel if another one happened in the future?

See my earlier comment. The RSPCA would go nuts.

