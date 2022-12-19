Videos

The incomparable Laurent Robert 21 years (and a day) ago today – Arsenal 1 Newcastle 3 (Video)

Laurent Robert is one of my very favourite players and that Arsenal 1 Newcastle 3 match exactly 21 years (and a day – I forgot to press the button yesterday!) ago, perfectly sums him up.

With him on one side of the pitch and Nobby Solano on the other, I personally don’t think we have had a better pair of wingers in my supporting lifetime.

I still can’t believe how many arguments I used to have about the Frenchman.

A vocal minority just wanted to talk about him not tracking back at times.

The goals he scored and created just blow that argument away for me.

I have never seen anybody take better free-kicks than Robert, nor hit the ball so hard.

Some good quotes (see below) from Laurent Robert about THAT game back on 18 December 2001.

Of course, only 15 days to go now until Newcastle go to Arsenal for that massive game in the new year on the Tuesday night (3 January 2023).

We went to Highbury midweek and Laurent Robert turned the game for us, winning the penalty and then a superb solo effort to finish them off.