Switzerland team v Portugal confirmed – Fabian Schar in starting eleven as Ronaldo dropped by Santos

The big news tonight is that Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped!

Lovely to see.

After his embarrassing antics at Man Utd, Ronaldo now managing to push his international manager into this action.

The petulant Ronaldo acting so badly when subbed in their defeat to South Korea, Fernando Santos feeling that even though this is such a massive match for Portugal, he had no alternative but to drop Piers Morgan’s mate for the sake of team / squad unity.

Great news though for Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar, as he has kept his place in the Switzerland team after starring in the 3-2 win over Serbia that took the Swiss into this knockout stage.

This is the Switzerland team v Portugal:

Sommer, Fernandes, Akanji, Embolo, Freuler, Xhaka, Rodriguez, Sow, Vargas, Schar, Shaqiri

As for Portugal they line up with:

Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro, Fernandes, Silva, Joao Felix, Carvalho, Otavio, Ramos

Good luck to Fabian Schar and Switzerland tonight, they have an extra massive incentive with a very winnable game against Morocco waiting in the quarter-finals if they get through. A shocking match still 0-0 after 120 minutes earlier today and Spain eliminated 3-0 on penalties.

Fabian Schar would be the fifth Newcastle player through to the quarters, as Bruno Guimaraes was an unused sub as Brazil battered Senegal 4-1 last night.

Whilst the Newcastle trio of Pope, Trippier and Wilson progressed on Sunday night, all three were unused subs as England beat Senegal 3-0. Gareth Southgate’s side will now play France on Saturday night with a 7pm kick-off, for a place in the semi-finals.

Garang Kuol and Australia exited the competition on Saturday night when losing 2-1 to Argentina.

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland 3 USA 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

Holland taking on Argentina this Friday (9 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Japan 1 Croatia 1 after 90 minutes and then extra time, Croatia winning 3-1 on penalties

Brazil 4 South Korea 1

Brazil take on Croatia this Friday (9 December) at 3pm.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France 3 Poland 1

England 3 Senegal 0

France take on England this Saturday (10 December) at 7pm.

Last 16

Morocco 0 Spain 0 and same after extra time – Morocco win 3-0 on penalties

plays the winners of…

Portugal v Switzerland (Tuesday 6 December – 7pm) ITV1

The quarter-final for the victors in these two matches will be played on Saturday (10 December) at 3pm.

The potential for a second Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final, if England and Switzerland can make it to the last four, taking Schar, Pope, Wilson and Trippier deep into the competition.

