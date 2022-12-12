Opinion

Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard would get the job – That is the problem with Gareth Southgate going

Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are the spectres hovering in the dark shadows.

That is the reality of Gareth Southgate leaving the England job.

You can kid yourselves all you want, but if Gareth goes, it will be one of these two characters who get the job.

Funnily enough, I am neither a Gareth Southgate hater or lover.

It is a fact of society today that seemingly everybody is expected to take an extreme viewpoint. Everything and everyone has to be either brilliant or a disaster.

Social media in particular means that to get noticed, journalists and whoever, all have to take an extreme line on things. They can’t / won’t just say something / someone is alright, is ok.

So with Gareth Southgate, pretty much all the journalists and pundits are saying what an outstanding job he has done for England and continues to do…

They use all kinds of daft comparisons with England teams / managers of the past, distorted comparisons, when qualifying for tournaments was very different back in the day and once you got there, far smaller numbers of teams in the finals meant you were up against some of the better teams pretty much immediately, on many occasions.

We have seen the break up of so many countries and subsequently their football teams. Back in the USSR (days), you also had Yugoslavia (imagine if Croatia also had Serbia’s best players in this World Cup, as well as Bosnia’s etc etc), you had Czechoslovakia…and so on. Now we have a million and one (slight exaggeration) different countries in the qualifying stages and this leads to a dilution of quality.

Anyway, for me, Gareth Southgate has done no better or worse than I would expect a very average failed Premier League manager to do (His one club management job he took Middlesbrough into the Championship and was then sacked).

We beat (or at least don’t lose to) a series of rubbish to very average opposition teams in both qualifying for tournaments and then when we get there. Seeded top in all group stages helps to ensure all but a bye.

Then when England get to the knockout stages, the first time we play one of the better teams, England lose.

That is where we are at.

Southgate a safe pair of hands who gets England to do the bare minimum.

The problem is for me, the option isn’t somebody better than safe hands Southgate, it would instead be unsafe Steven Gerrard, or possibly Frank Lampard.

There is talk of Pochettino or Tuchel but neither of them would seriously contemplate taking the job.

Plus, we have now had a very coordinated thought out system which England have developed, to their credit, which I think revolves around having an English manager in charge.

The days of Sven and Fabio are long gone.

It is now a time for Gareths, or…a Steven or a Frank.

For younger readers, they may be surprised that once upon a time the England job was the very pinnacle of management in this country. The top job AND the top paid one.

Now in the days of Premier League and Champions League that is very much not the case.

The top English managers will not take the job. That is why we end up with an Allardyce…or indeed, a Southgate.

Eddie Howe and Graham Potter have zero interest in taking the England job.

That is why, if Southgate does go, you will almost certainly see Steven Gerrard (failed at Aston Villa), or alternatively if he didn’t want it, Frank Lampard (failed at Chelsea and now failing at Everton – one place and one point currently above the bottom three).

If you look at the other English managers in the top end of the betting it sums it up.

Steve Cooper (only had a handful of Premier League matches in charge and currently in the relegation zone), Steve Holland (only management job in his career was at Crewe) and Wayne Rooney (ran off to the lowly backwaters of the MLS after lower league management in England).

So ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.

This is your choice.

Gareth Southgate or Steven Gerrard? Vote now.

