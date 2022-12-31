Opinion

Social media and Newcastle United – You have to laugh at this

We are so lucky to live in a such a free, fair, understanding country as this one.

I’m sure you agree.

If you don’t, we will send the police to your door and arrest you for being a subversive.

The thing with this freedom of speech lark, is that it allows others to spout opinions that we may take issue with.

Therefore, with that in mind, here is the alternate review of the Boxing Day 2022 Newcastle United team, in the words of our friends around the country and beyond.

Isn’t social media wonderful.

Nick Pope

‘He is alright I suppose, but let’s be honest, he is hardly up there in the class of Jordan Pickford.’

Kieran Trippier

‘He is past it, hence why no big club wanted him. Granted, he can take a free kick, but apart from that, not much else.’

Fabian Schar

‘Who? Didn’t he cost just 3 million from some little Spanish club? Says it all about Newcastle. Is he the best they can do?’

Sven Botman

‘Never heard of him before he joined Newcastle. He couldn’t even make the Dutch squad. Obviously he is not in the same league as Virgil or Nathan Ake.’

Dan Burn

‘If they think they are going to be a big club then they need to do better than a Brighton reserve.’

Bruno

‘The hype around this fella is ridiculous. He probably looks good because he is surrounded by garbage. Even the Brazilian manager prefers Fred.’

Sean Longstaff

‘No top six team would dream of having him in their team. He is championship level at best.’

Joe Willock

‘He looked like a prospect when he played for a top six team but has gone backwards at Newcastle. Next stop QPR.’

Joelinton

‘Another who is totally over-hyped. Their own fans said he was useless, now the same fans say he is a superstar. Half wits.’

Miggy Almiron

‘Runs a lot, then runs a bit more. So what. What is his end product?’

Chris Wood

‘Wow. The richest club in the world and they buy Chris Wood. Someone is having a laugh.’

Eddie Howe

‘This man has achieved nothing and won’t achieve anything any time soon, but you would think he was the second coming of the messiah.’

Newcastle United

‘Hideous horrible club, horrible fans and horrible owners. If there is any justice, they will be relegated and keep getting relegated.’

Well who are we to argue with the social media experts in Slough, Swindon and Seaham.

However, lets hope the abuse continues for years and years, because abuse means that we matter. Abuse means we are a real threat and abuse means we have really got up the noses of the fans and pundits of the entitled elite.

Our owners did not decide to go down the road of buying big established stars such as Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Jes Lingard and Aaron Ramsey.

What a pity.

Instead, they chose to go with players of character, players who want to be at our club and players who together, have become the best Newcastle team in decades.

I love this bunch more than any team since Keegan. I really admired Bobby’s team but It was hard to love Bowyer, Bellamy and Dyer!

But this bunch? There doesn’t seem a bad influence amongst them and their unity really seems genuine.

Happy New Year to all. If 2023 is anything like 2022, we are going to have a some ride ahead.

