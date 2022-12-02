News

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United selected by BBC 1 to be shown live

In the FA Cup, Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United selected by BBC 1 to be shown live.

The game will also be shown on BBC i-player.

The match will be played on Saturday 7 January, with a 6pm kick-off.

There are six FA Cup third round matches selected for live TV broadcast.

Friday 6 January:

Man Utd v Everton (8pm) ITV1 and ITVX

Saturday 7 January:

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Liverpool v Wolves (8pm) ITV4 and ITVX

Sunday 8 January:

Cardiff v Leeds (2pm) ITV1 and ITVX

Man City v Chelsea (4.30pm) BBC1 and BBC i-player

Monday 9 January:

Oxford v Arsenal (8pm) ITV1 and ITVX

There are five live TV matches now confirmed up to the end of January 2023 for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed up to end of January 2023:

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

