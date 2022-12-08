News

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle tickets now on sale – Newcastle United away allocation made public

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle tickets are now on sale to away fans.

Newcastle United supporters discovering that their allocation is 4,500 tickets. Those tickets now available to buy for season ticket holders with 80 loyalty points or more.

For older fans, not quite the days of when 10,000+ would descend on Hillsborough, but plenty of away draws in this FA Cup third round could have seen Newcastle fans with a far smaller allocation.

Club’s official announcement on Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle tickets – 8 December 2022:

‘Tickets for Newcastle United’s Emirates FA Cup third round clash at Sheffield United are now on sale to season ticket holders with 80 or more loyalty points.

Eddie Howe’s side face the League One outfit at Hillsborough on Saturday, 7th January, with kick-off set for 6pm.

Tickets for the game went on sale at 10am on Thursday, 10th December, with the Magpies handed an allocation of 4,500.

Prices for the match are:

Adults: £20

Concessions (ages 17-20 and 65+): £15

Juniors (under 17): £10

Please note, supporters need to be logged in to their account to complete ticket purchases.

If you want to assign tickets/buy on behalf of other supporter numbers, your accounts need to be linked.

Once you reach first place in the queue, you have ten minutes to enter the site to continue your purchase – if you do not do this, your queue number will be rejected.

To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk.’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Thursday 8 December 2022 – Al-Hilal v Newcastle (5pm (UK time)) Friendly – Watch on NUFC TV

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

