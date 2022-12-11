Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday fans response when hearing Newcastle fans ticket allocation for FA Cup match

Interesting reaction from Sheffield Wednesday fans after Newcastle United fans received their ticket allocation.

The two clubs playing each other in the FA Cup third round on Saturday 7 January 2023.

Newcastle United supporters getting an allocation of 4,500 tickets for the game at Hillsborough.

The Owls are currently third in League One, three points off the top.

Sheffield Wednesday fans desperate to get out of the third tier, so they can then try and make an attempt to get back to the Premier League.

In the meantime though, interesting to see this response from Sheffield Wednesday fans via Owlstalk when to comes to the Newcastle United allocation of 4,500 tickets for the FA Cup game…

‘Sheffield Wednesday have handed Newcastle 4500 tickets for their FA Cup match at Hillsborough

It’s going to be a big one!

£20 a ticket too

Winner.’

‘Why do numbers get less and less in the away end every year . top holds 4100 bottom 2500 = 6600 what other ground has 2100 empty seats for safetly etc? we have all been to many grounds what are cramped , far worse than our place. Not sure what the sag capacity is now ,im guessing what we had in playoff semi.’

‘I know it’s pathetic!! Why is Hillsborough not allowed to be full anymore? There doesn’t seem to be much of a police presence at Hillsborough like there used to be. Is it all down to cutbacks on policing and stewarding? This whole issue really winds me up.’

‘Indeed but none of those grounds had people die in a disaster, 33 years ago and the ground has barely change in that time.

The leppings lane end should have been bulldozed and rebuilt a fresh and better equipped. Instead chairman after chairman has failed to invest in the infrastructure of the club.’

‘But those seats in west upper and lower sold for many many years after 1989 fully without incident , even hosting the euros denmark croatia in 1996 league cups final replay etc etc .

of course we would all love it to be flattened and rebuilt but costs a lot of money which wont happen unless club gets to premier league.’

‘Indeed but as soon as the inquest started that all changed our stadium went from nearly 40,000 to barely 33,000. The traffic restrictions started on Penistone Rd, the switch of game to silly days and times if other team in south yorkshire were also at home.

Now we will always get treated differently. You wait till the club apply for a safe standing area. Like Man Utd, Liverpool and many other already have.’

‘How times have changed

‘The geordies are coming in big numbers.

4,500.’

‘And to think the Lepp used to hold 15,000.’

‘Seriously?’

‘Yes.

Back in the 80s to the ground capacity was 50,174.

We had more seats ( 23,000) than any other ground that was part of the reason we got semi finals.’

‘Great set of supporters the Geordies! It will be nice to see a busy, rowdy away end.

We complain about the atmosphere at Hillsborough, but it’s not surprising when there’s 300 Forest Green fans and the like.

Big away followings make the atmosphere so much better and the game more exciting. Of course safety is needed, but a it just feels overkill by SAG sometimes, and in some ways it’s spoiling the experience of football.

There needs to be consistency with SAG decision making nationally. Each game and stadium’s different but on the face of it rules and decision making don’t look the same.’

‘Because we have set of morons in the North stand that want to taunt & scrap with any away fan that sits the lepping lane.That’s one reason.’

‘But there is a whole block empty in the North then the NW corner which is empty. I can’t think of any other ground with as much segregation.’

‘Nothing to do with that though is it. It’s the SAG and the Police…other forces seem to be able to cope with 10 seat rows of plastic seating and a line of stewards even in Glasgow…so why not here. Our gobby 15 year olds are just that, although great a pointing and unable to cross some invisible line that stops them dead.’

‘Train strike, live on BBC1, evening kick off just after Christmas, £20 tickets, attractive PL opposition / League One opposition.

Newcastle fans, with a 2 hour+ journey by car/coach to a lower league club – easily sell out.

Wednesday fans, for a home game against top 4 PL opposition – “Ooh, but there’s a train strike, ooh it’s live on TV, ooh it’s an evening kick off just after Christmas, ooh I’m not paying £20”

‘IF we moved to a new ground or even demolished Hillsborough and built a new ground…would we still get this sort of treatment from SAG and the police?

Is it the stadium….or our name, which is tainted?’

‘To be fair most Wednesdayites respect the Geordies support and people. Most would enjoy having a pint and a laugh with them. But unfortunately like many clubs we’ve got a fair few who enjoy the agro.’

‘Shame we couldn’t give Newcastle more tickets, it would add to the atmosphere.

Leppings lane was 14k at one time, just 4.5k for away fans now sadly (for obvious reasons).

Anyhow, hopefully this will become a regular fixture again soon!’

