Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF, whataboutery, local pride, the foodbank…and a bloke from Kent

A lot has been said this week about the amazing move made by NUFC, via the Newcastle United foundation, to donate £150k to the West End Foodbank, some of it stunningly uncomplimentary for such a terrific gesture.

It’s been mentioned a few times on The Mag, but it speaks volumes to me about the attitude towards the club and our recent turnaround in fortunes that stirred up quite a few memories I thought I’d share.

I have helped out a couple of times at the foodbank in the past.

When I visited their warehouse earlier this year, I got a bit of a shock at the difference from the pre-pandemic situation, where you’d struggle to move between shelves packed high with meticulously ordered food supplies in reverse date order. The outer shelves are now mainly barren, with the constantly shifting supply limited to the main working areas as the recent cost of living crisis has bitten hard.

As part of my role at work I oversee the introduction of degree apprentices, most of whom are straight off their A-levels and into their first job. I took a team of them down to the same warehouse just days before the Newcastle United announcement to deliver a donation, as I thought it was important they got an insight into life outside of their own relatively comfortable experience.

The guys there delivered an excellent talk on the current situation, pointing out a large consignment of coffee that had been purchased to boost falling supplies using money from the NUFC fans foodbank.

If anyone wondered how it works, the main supply line relies on donations from the public and businesses. However, the foodbank uses its own cash flow to help with additional needs and boost supplies that are running dangerously short. This is majority funded by the fans foodbank, boosted by Jamie Reuben’s doubling of each match day collection via Newcastle United fans. With the cost of living crisis and Christmas around the corner, the unusual interruption of the winter World Cup has created a perfect storm.

I was told in the summer how each round of the cup is intently viewed, hoping for the boost of progress for United and another home draw. Fortunately, the Bournemouth match gives a pre-Christmas fillip, although the necessity has lessened thanks to the massive gift from the club.

It has been pointed out repeatedly that this is small change to Newcastle United but it’s the sort of generosity that was unheard of under the previous regime.

We have also heard the familiar old argument of how this is another example of sportswashing, that well-used stick to beat all things Newcastle with. There has been an ongoing argument about this since last October of course, with the justified observations from the likes of Amnesty drowning in the echo chamber of bitter opposition fans with newly developed moral compasses. In this matter, it sums up how they rarely consider the bigger picture, or to be more precise, the provincial picture.

Investment in Newcastle United has gone hand in hand with a promise to invest in the community. Helping the most vulnerable in our city at a time of need is an extreme example of this, but it’s certainly one of the most important.

I’ve said before that if Saudi Arabia PIF investment in Newcastle mirrors the development Man City’s owners have done in east Manchester, we can look forward to business investment, property development and an increased profile for the town and the area. This will lead to better prospects for kids round here and ultimately a better quality of life that will lessen requirements for a foodbank. This is all without mentioning the lift the area gets from having a team to be proud of.

When the takeover had just happened, I was invited onto national radio and was trying to get this point across in the small snatch of airtime they allow you. This was in response to a call from a bloke in Kent that “supported” Liverpool and herein lies the problem. Blokes like this never miss their favourite team on TV, buy the shirt and vehemently argue their views on the internet. This is the relationship you have with a favourite TV show, like my daughter currently has with Stranger Things, not the invested community relationship you have with your local club. If someone he didn’t like took over Liverpool (or more likely, if they got a bit rubbish) he could just switch off and find a new favourite show / team.

It sounds snooty…but this kind of TV spectator has far too much of a voice. A couple of the prominent journalists who keep sticking the boot into Newcastle United (and the supporters) are fans of Liverpool or Man Utd, with no connection to those cities. They believe we only want their place in the Champions League and that is unforgivable in the face of Saudi human rights. They cannot conceive of a situation where the place the majority of their friends and family are living, working and growing up, is given an economic and financial boost that offsets the moral outrage that is indeed a factor here and in many parts of the wider, capitalist driven world (whataboutery of course, but the whatabouts mentioned are far easier to walk away from than better prospects in pretty much all areas of your life).

Our time will come when Eddie’s mags make the inevitable breakthrough and we can witness the elusive trophy win. Geordies packing the ground (wherever it may be) while the city pulsates simultaneously as people share the joy with friends and family from classes full of black and white clad kids to grannies and grandads that might even remember the last time.

Maybe, just maybe, one of the journalists that has written so much will witness this unfamiliar scene and it will resonate that this is what it’s about. It’s not just a club fast-tracking to success, it’s a city, a community and it’s people embodying the spirit from which all great clubs were born. We’re United us.

The best phrase to cover recent events is that charity begins at home.

The expectation on Newcastle United fans to address omnipotent political events at the very top of the world, at the indirect expense of our own people suffering, is asking too much, take it to Downing Street.

The donation that started this ramble is the latest example of how we need to grow a thick skin, shut out the noise and enjoy every positive that comes our way. United.

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

