News

Saudi Arabia friendly for Newcastle United – Set to be World Cup triumphant party homecoming?

Saudi Arabia may have exited the Qatar World Cup on Wednesday night but they return home as heroes.

A national holiday was declared when they came from a goal down to beat Argentina 2-1.

A failed penalty attempt then crucial as they lost to Poland, before seeing their dream finally end with a 2-1 defeat to Mexico last night.

Going out at the group stage but impressing so many people with their play, the Saudi Arabia squad sure to be welcomed by the public on their return.

This was the 26 man squad that represented Saudi Arabia in Qatar:

GK: Mohammed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal)

GK: Mohammed Al-Rubaie (Al-Ahli)

GK: Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr)

DF: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal)

DF: Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal)

DF: Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal)

DF: Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr)

DF: Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal)

DF: Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr)

DF: Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab)

DF: Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr)

MF: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal)

MF: Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal)

MF: Nawaf Al-Abed (Al-Shabab)

MF: Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal)

MF: Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab)

MF: Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal)

MF: Abdulellah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal)

MF: Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr)

MF: Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr)

MF: Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal)

MF: Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Al-Ittihad)

MF: Riyadh Sharahili (Abha)

FW: Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh)

FW: Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal)

FW: Haitham Asiri (Al-Ahli)

As you can see, a remarkable fourteen of them all supplied by Al-Hilal.

Interesting now to see what happens next Thursday, as Al-Hilal are facing Newcastle United in a friendly.

Eddie Howe and his (non-World Cup) players fly off on Sunday to Saudi Arabia for a warm weather trip, in preparation for the competitive football that kicks off in 20 days time against Bournemouth in the League Cup.

When Newcastle United announced (see below) the trip and Al-Hilal friendly, they said venue and kick-off time would be confirmed at a later date, but as yet no news.

As I say, interesting to see whether Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal will use the Newcastle United friendly as a bit of a homecoming party, especially as so many of the national team / squad play for the club.

Newcastle United official announcement – 21 October 2022:

‘Newcastle United will travel to Saudi Arabia for a warm-weather training camp this winter as the Premier League season pauses for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Magpies will visit the country’s capital, Riyadh, from 4th-10th December, and will face Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal in a friendly fixture on 8th December (venue and kick-off time TBC).

Eddie Howe’s side previously travelled to Saudi Arabia in January 2022, visiting Jeddah and recording a 2-1 friendly victory over Al-Ittihad.

On their return to Premier League action, United subsequently won five of their next six matches as part of a nine-game run without defeat.

Eddie Howe said: “The break for the World Cup gives us the opportunity for a mini pre-season ahead of a crucial part of the season, and I’m pleased to have finalised our plans.

“Our trip to Jeddah in January was pivotal for us last season. It galvanised the group, and the hard work the players put in was rewarded in performances and results on our return.

“We will have access to world-class facilities as refurbishments at our own training ground continue, and we look forward to facing Al-Hilal and playing in front of our growing numbers of supporters in the region.”

Al-Hilal is one of Saudi Arabia’s most decorated clubs, winning the last three consecutive Saudi Pro League titles.

Further information on how to watch Al-Hilal v Newcastle United will be confirmed in due course, while nufc.co.uk, NUFC TV and the club’s official social media channels will provide supporters with exclusive content throughout the trip.’

Newcastle United match and live TV schedule confirmed so far up to end of January 2022:

Thursday 8 December 2022 (kick-off time and venue yet to be confirmed ) Friendly

Saturday 17 December 2022 Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of) Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle – FA Cup 3rd round (date / time TBC)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

