Richard Keys verdict on whether Eddie Howe should take the England job

Richard Keys has been reacting to England’s World Cup exit.

Defeat to France inevitably bringing the question of whether or not it will end up meaning a change of manager.

Gareth Southgate has until the end of summer 2024 (after the Euros in Germany) remaining on his contract but after this Qatar elimination, Southgate saying he will now ‘reflect and review’ his position.

In a post-match debate on Bein Sports, Richard Keys and others were discussing the potential upcoming vacancy and who would be likely to fill it.

The current Newcastle United boss seeing his name put forward and Richard Keys responding:

“It (taking the England job) is not a step up for Eddie Howe.

“He won’t be going anywhere (and will be staying at Newcastle United).

“I would have as broad a field as I possibly could.

“Our domestic league is dominated by foreign coaches.

“So I would think perhaps it is time to go back to that formula.

“What’s Arsene Wenger doing?

“Why not?”

Safe to say, most Newcastle United fans won’t care whether Gareth Southgate stays or goes.

Neither will NUFC supporters cares who replaces Southgate, if indeed he resigns.

That is, just so long as it isn’t Eddie Howe…

