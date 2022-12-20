Opinion

Richard Keys embarrassing? Here taking it to another level with Alan Shearer and Newcastle United owners

Well, you can always rely on Richard Keys.

No, honestly, you can.

That is, rely on his to deliver new levels of embarrassing behaviour, time after time.

Richard Keys having this to say today…

Richard Keys via Twitter – 20 December 2022:

“Oh dear Alan Shearer.

“Why didn’t you mention the things that bothered you in the near decade you worked for Al Jazeera and beINSPORTS?

“Be sure you have words with the current Newcastle Utd owners about the same issues eh?”

So what was Richard Keys embarrassing himself about this time?

Well, it was in reaction to this first part of an Alan Shearer conversation with Gary Lineker after the conclusion of the Qatar World Cup…

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker speaking on BBC Sport – 18 December 2022:

Alan Shearer:

“I think the reality of the World Cup is even more stark when you feel like you’ve been living in a football theme park for the last month.

“If Disneyland did football tournaments…

“But we must remember the blood, sweat and tears of everyone that’s made it happen.

“It’s only right that FIFA compensates the migrant workers and their families.”

Gary Lineker:

“Given the fact that they [FIFA] announced they’ve made £7.5 billion revenue, they can probably afford it. And they have a legacy fund.”

Alan Shearer:

“Without the brilliant players and the moments of magic, a tournament is worthless.

“It’s about the dream, Morocco, the heartache, Harry Kane, and the genius and God-given talent of Messi.

“We’ve had all of that and I think it’s been a really, really good World Cup.”

So…why does Richard Keys have a problem with compensating the poorly paid migrant workers and their families, especially with regard to those workers who have died?

Why would anybody argue against the point that Alan Shearer was making?

No doubt there will be a minority who in this weird new world we now live in, who will somehow decide to agree with Richard Keys. All decent people though seeing it as a no-brainer that proper compensation is paid to the migrant workers and their families.

