Opinion

Regrets – Growing a dodgy tash, blowing £30k and…giving up my Newcastle United season ticket

A long time ago, some singer called Frank Sinatra would sing “regrets, I’ve had a few.”

I guess sleeping with Marilyn Munroe wasn’t one of them, though getting involved with the mafia probably was.

I’m into my seventh decade now, so I count myself very lucky to be able to say there are very few things that I regret in my life.

However, there have been a few.

Growing a dodgy tash

At the age of 18 I grew a tash, or should I say, I tried to.

It stayed on my upper lip until I was 24.

My wedding photos therefore have me standing there looking like Eddie Shoestring (ask your mam / dad), complete with white shoes.

Just why in God’s name did so many kids at the time, think that a tash on a teenager was a good look?

It really wasn’t.

Paying the mortgage off

In 1989, we were doing ok and really pushed ourselves to buy a house for £30k, with an interest only mortgage. Then along came 12% interest rates and we found ourselves really struggling.

However, our circumstances changed and we came into some cash. Virtually the same amount of money as the mortgage.

So what did we do with the cash? What any complete and utter halfwit would do, of course.

One expensive sports car, holidays and living way above our means, meant that the money was soon be gone and we still owed £30k.

You really don’t get dumber than that.

And then there is the third one.

Giving up my Newcastle United season ticket

I bought my first Newcastle United season ticket when you just didn’t do that kind of thing .

It was the first season of the new Milburn stand. I can’t say for sure but I think it cost 190 quid for 19 games.

We were total garbage that season and for my cash I saw us win three times.

Despite that and the relegation, for the next 20 years I kept it going.

It took the next relegation in 2009 break me.

The difference this time was a culmination of things. The treatment of Kevin Keegan would vindicate my decision, but actually it was that last game at Villa Park that had tipped me over the edge.

If you can bear to do it, find the footage of this game and watch six or seven players, not giving a toss. In fact I’d go as far as to say, possibly playing to lose, so they could get out of their contract.

I decided I didn’t need to find the money up front any more and I could just pay on a matchday basis. And by and large, apart from the games against the “big clubs”, I have never struggled to get in.

Not any more.

So am I bitter and twisted about the fact that I won’t be in the ground to watch our team rise to the top?

No, I am not. I may have done the hard yards back in the 70s and 80s but so what. I haven’t had a Newcastle United season ticket since we had Gordon Brown as prime minister, so I guess my time has past.

Through friends, I still get the chance to see a few games, which will have to do.

So, of the three regrets, which is biggest?

Giving up the Newcastle United season ticket was the right thing to do at that time in my life, so it comes third.

Blowing the cash was obviously extremely dumb but I had the time of my life doing it.

But as far as that dodgy tash is concerned?

I will regret that until the day I die.

