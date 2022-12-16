News

Rayo Vallecano fly into Newcastle after (warm weather!) training session in Madrid on Friday

It is Rayo Vallecano up next for Newcastle United.

The Spanish side are currently eighth in La Liga and only two points off the top four.

Before the Qatar World Cup break they lost just four of their fourteen league matches and conceded only 16 goals, so the visitors set to provide a decent test for Newcastle United on Saturday.

Former Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune has been one of the Rayo Vallecano stars this season, starting 12 of the 14 La LIga matches, which included a clean sheet and goalless draw against Barcelona, plus a 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the second last La Liga match before the league season was halted.

Rayo Vallecano trained on Friday in Madrid before flying to Newcastle this afternoon.

Not so sure how much they will enjoy leaving the 12 and 13 degrees celsius temperatures in Madrid, for in and around freezing point on Tyneside. Checking the forecast, it may get up to two degrees celsius or so by the time the friendly kicks off at 12.30pm tomorrow.

Whilst Newcastle United return to competitive action on Tuesday night in the League Cup against Bournemouth, Rayo Vallecano play in the Copa del Rey against Saguntino on Wednesday night.

Newcastle have had just the one other friendly in this break, a 5-0 win over Al-Hilal in Riyadh.

In contrast, Rayo Vallecano have played three times. Losing 3-1 to Fenerbahce, winning 1-0 against Galatasaray, then a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad last Saturday.

Interesting to see just who Eddie Howe will play tomorrow, though it is widely reported / expected that the five first team players who were out in Qatar will not be involved.

Complete updated Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Tuesday 20 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

