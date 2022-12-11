Opinion

Qatar World Cup – What the finishing places would have been if played as a 32 team league season

The Qatar World Cup is over.

Well, it is if you were concentrating solely on England.

Gareth Southgate and his players the 28th to be eliminated from the competition.

Only four teams can now win the Qatar World Cup, with Morocco, Croatia, France and Argentina left in the competition.

The fact England went out last night has provoked, as usual, the endless debate on why they haven’t won the tournament, who is to blame etc etc.

Along with most football fans (not the journalists, pundits, commentators, ex-players, ex-managers, experts…), I don’t believe Gareth Southgate is very good.

However, what appears to get lost by many people is one key thing.

It is called the Qatar World CUP for a reason, it is a cup competition, not a league. Yes I know there is a group stage as part of the finals BUT if you are one of the teams capable of winning the whole thing, you absolutely won’t get knocked out at that point unless you are VERY unfortunate.

Which brings me to my point.

In cup (CUP) competitions, you might be shocked to hear, the very best team very rarely are crowned the winners.

If it was a totally free knockout draw all the way through, with no initial group stage and so on, then it would be even more random.

However, even as things stand, the fact that there are a number of knockout elements means that after the group stage, to win this Qatar World Cup you would then have to win four one-off matches. Four…cup finals if you will.

Unlike a league, you can’t have the odd off day and put things right the next week, if you lose a knockout game you are then…knocked out.

So many random incidents can so often massively impact a one-off game, a refereeing decision, a VAR decision, a player mistake, a bit of inspiration from a player, any of those things can help create a goal and goals change matches / results.

The best team that were at this Qatar World Cup aren’t going to win it, which is usually the case in knockout competitions.

Look at the Champions League.

I think most people would accept that Manchester City have been the best team in Europe in recent times, winning the toughest / best domestic league four times these past five years and second in the other. Indeed, in the last 11 years, Man City have won the Premier League six times, runners up three times, once third and once fourth.

Yet these last 11 years / seasons Manchester City have never won the Champions League, not once. They have actually only got to one final and they actually lost that one to Chelsea, a team that in that same season they (Man City) finished 19 points ahead of in the Premier League! Only three times in eleven years have Man City even got past the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Indeed, the Champions League knockout rounds aren’t even one-offs, they are two-legged affairs and so it is even more puzzling to fans surely, that the best team(s) still so rarely win the competition, or even get to the final.

Which brings me back to this Qatar World Cup…

Imagine that instead of four team groups and then knockout rounds, you instead had just one big league to decide the winners and other placings.

Each country playing each of the other 31 countries once, in the host country.

You then end up with a final league table of 32 countries, after everybody has played everybody, eliminating the randomness of one-off results, producing a true best team that deserves the title of the greatest (of that particular tournament).

If the 2022 Qatar World Cup had seen everybody play everybody else, this is how I think it would have ended up:

Brazil

France

England

Argentina

Portugal

Spain

Holland

Croatia

Denmark

Switzerland

Germany

Serbia

Belgium

Japan

Morocco

Uruguay

USA

Mexico

Iran

Poland

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Ecuador

Tunisia

Cameroon

Australia

Canada

Costa Rica

Ghana

Wales

Qatar

Yes, England still wouldn’t have won it!

Brazil to me are / were clearly the best team in this tournament, then France, then…England!

Going further down, by making it a league and having to play 31 matches each, it then levels it out more, taking out the randomness of certain teams playing well above themselves, taking advantage of a small number of key incidents / decisions.

The likes of Morocco doing ok still (I have them 15th in my league table above) but zero chance, in my opinion, of finishing top four, or even better…

If you don’t believe me with my cup reasoning producing winners who aren’t usually the best team(s) in the tournament…

I think fair to say that Brazil, like this time, have generally these past couple of decades been rated the best team ahead of each World Cup and made the bookies’ favourite, yet they are now doomed to making it at the very least, 24 years of hurt, having last won a World Cup in 2002. Indeed, since that 2002 triumph the Brazilians have only once got further than the quarter-finals and that was a fourth place finish in 2014 when they even had the advantage of hosting the tournament.

I’m not convinced about the whole ‘Golden Generation’ of England with Lampard, Gerrard, Terry etc, indeed not convinced at all that they were even close to best in World. However, back in 1990 I AM convinced that England were the best team in that World Cup and deserved to win, yet despite being by far the better side in the semi-final they lost to Germany, incidentally, exactly the same in the 1996 Euros, best team in tournament and best side in that semi, yet it didn’t go their way and the Germans fluked the win. That’s knockout competitions for you…

That superb Holland team of the 1970s, finals in both 1974 and 1978, the clear best team in both those World Cups and yet still haven’t won one.

England maybe could and should have won that Qatar World Cup quarter-final on Saturday night and then may well have won the whole thing, but key incidents / decisions in one knockout match ended up sealing their fate…

