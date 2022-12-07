Opinion

Premier League – Time for change

For many years I have been advocating a 60 minute stop clock in the Premier League.

This would ensure that we’d always see 60 minutes of the ball in play on the pitch.

Obviously this could be extended beyond the Premier League and used across the whole of football.

Back in May (2022), BBC Sport presented the following table based on OPTA stats, relating to the time the ball is actually in play in the Premier League on average each match:

As you can see, on average, last season the ball was in play for an average of 55 minutes and 3 seconds in Premier League matches, this was the lowest average since 2010/11 in the Premier League.

The ongoing World Cup has seen the officiating teams adding unprecedented amounts of injury time in the games so far.

And quite right too say I!!!

An official timekeeper would stop the game clock – a clock which would be openly displayed to the crowd and TV audience – whenever the ball goes out of play for a throw-in, corner, goal kick or goal, and would only restart the clock when the ball is thrown or kicked back into play.

Similarly, stop the clock whenever the referee blows his whistle for a free-kick or penalty, or when a substitution is being made, then only restart it when the ball is once more thrown or kicked into play.

The only input which the referee would have would be if he felt a goalkeeper was deliberately wasting time while the ball was in play. This would be an automatic yellow card with 30 seconds being added on to the game clock.

I believe this would all but eliminate goalkeeper timewasting as it would be costly and counterproductive.

In many years championing the cause – probably since NFL was first shown on CH4 in the early 80s – I have never heard a valid reason for it not to be tried.

The old argument used to be that games would last three hours etc. etc. but stats now available, which weren’t at the time, show that this is nonsense.

The only feeble excuse I’ve ever heard is that it would distort over 100 years of footballing records. Would it really!?

In any event, to the majority of fans – I’m not one of them BTW – records seemingly only began when the Premier League started.

I wonder if any of the discerning readers of this esteemed organ can provide a more persuasive argument against a 60 minute stop clock?

I look forward to the comments.

HTL

