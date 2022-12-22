News

Premier League form table updated – Near perfection for Newcastle United fans

The Premier League form table has been updated.

Club football now returning after the Qatar World Cup finals.

Eddie Howe and his players signed off pre-tournament with a win over Chelsea at St James’ Park.

The Premier League form table covers the past six matches for all teams and is updated after each round of PL matches.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, taking into consideration the final round of PL matches, including when Newcastle won 1-0 against Chelsea, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

As you can see, near perfection for Newcastle United fans…

The last six results for Leicester with very latest one listed first:

West Ham 0 Leicester 2

Everton 0 Leicester 2

Leicester 0 Man City 1

Wolves 0 Leicester 4

Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leicester 0 Crystal Palace 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Everton 0

Man Utd 0 Newcastle 0

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Thursday 22 December 2022 as we head out of this World Cup break:

As you can see in the Premier League form table above, Newcastle United with 16 points from a possible last 18. If they beat Leicester then it would be perfection, the draw at Man Utd dropping off and victory over the Foxes added at the other end.

Arsenal by the smallest of margins currently keeping NUFC off top spot in this Premier League form table.

Impossible to ignore the fact of course that after their shocking start, Leicester now third in this form table with 13 points from a possible 18. Also impossible to ignore some outstanding away results, winning their last three, scoring eight goals and conceding none.

However, at home it is won one, drawn one and lost one, though the defeat was to Man City.

