Premier League form table now updated – A must see for Newcastle United fans

Ahead of this upcoming weekend’s matches, this (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks.

Newcastle United having won 3-0 at Leicester, it is Leeds at St James’ Park up next.

Eddie Howe looking to build on Newcastle United’s current second place in the full table.

Here is the Premier League form table now, which covers the past six matches for all teams:

As you can see, a glorious sight with Newcastle United at the very top of this new updated Premier League form table.

Even better, they have the perfect six out of six.

The form shows six wins, giving Eddie Howe’s team 18 points from a possible 18 (with actually the last nine PL games showing 25 points from a possible 27 for NUFC). It is also eight wins in a row for Newcastle in all competitions.

Indeed, Newcastle United have now lost only one of their last 18 Premier League matches (losing only one of last 21 games in all competitions).

This weekend it is Leeds that NUFC are up against, another win would ensure Newcastle keep their place at the top of this Premier League form table.

The last six results for Leeds with very latest one listed first:

Tottenham 4 Leeds 3

Leeds 4 Bournemouth 3

Liverpool 1 Leeds 2

Leeds 2 Fulham 3

Leicester 2 Leeds 0

Leeds 0 Arsenal 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the very latest result first:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Southampton 1 Newcastle 4

Newcastle 4 Aston Villa 0

Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Everton 0

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Wednesday 28 December 2022:

As you can see above, Leeds are currently fifteenth in the Premier League and fourteenth in the Premier League form table, having picked up just six points from a possible 18.

Leeds are home to Man City tonight, so it’s very unlikely that their place in the Premier League form table will change, nor their position in the full Premier League table.

It would obviously be great if there is a shock at Elland Road tonight, as a home win would see Man City stay below Newcastle in the full Premier League table.

Newcastle United can’t end up lower than third place in this full Premier League table as we move into 2023, Tottenham (home to Villa don’t play until New Year’s Day.

The other games at the top end are on Saturday, as well as Newcastle v Leeds, Man City are home to Everton, whilst Arsenal are away at Brighton.

A bit lower down the current table, Man Utd are away at Wolves on Saturday, with Liverpool hosting Leicester on Friday night.

Everything to play for!

