Opinion

Premier League admit 12 VAR blunders already this season – How many affected Newcastle United?

Interesting to read that the Premier League have now made public how many times VAR has got it wrong this season.

A five person independent panel was introduced for this 2022/23 season to look at Key Match Incidents (KMI) in every Premier League game.

There have been 146 Premier League matches played so far.

In those 146 PL games, there have been 48 VAR interventions, with 42 found to be correct and six incorrect, according to the KMI panel.

The independent KMI panel also decided there had been six missed VAR interventions, when the VAR officials at a particular match didn’t intervene and clearly should have.

It is hoped that fewer mistakes will be made with the arrival of Howard Webb.

The former referee has started his role as chief refereeing officer at the PGMOL and is reportedly set to bring a greater level of transparency to the PGMOL. Webb has received a lot of praise for the way in which VAR was used under his watch in the MLS.

When it comes to these 12 admitted Premier League VAR mistakes so far this season, it surely isn’t a case of wondering whether any of them have negatively affected Newcastle United, more a case of simply how many of the 12 were NUFC ones.

In the first weekend of September, after the Premier League action, the PGMOL actually admitted VAR getting it badly wrong in two games in just that one round of PL matches. VAR intervening and overturning a West Ham goal against Chelsea, as well as Newcastle ‘scoring’ against Crystal Palace. Palace scored an own goal and Joe Willock was pushed by a Palace player into the Palace defender who put the ball into the net. Yet the VAR official was found to have wrongly directed the on pitch referee that day, showing him the wrong action replay from an angle that didn’t accurately show what had clearly happened.

Lee Mason was the one in charge of VAR that day and effectively cost Newcastle two points against Palace as it ended 0-0 (Coincidentally…two added points would have meant Newcastle level on points with Man City now).

Nothing official was ever announced regarding a suspension BUT Lee Mason disappeared for a number of weeks after that NUFC v Palace blunder, before eventually getting regular VAR work again in Premier League matches. I just checked and whilst he doesn’t appear to have a Boxing Day game, Mason is on VAR duty at The Etihad on New Year’s Eve when Man City play Everton.

I will leave it to people in the comments section below to point to other likely Newcastle United VAR blunders this season that are amongst the 12 that have been acknowledged, although no admission from the Premier League as to which games and more importantly (to them) which VAR officials were responsible…

My top nomination (I do have others…) would have to be Sunday 16 October, at Old Trafford, many pundits describing it as the most obvious penalty they had ever seen. Raphael Varane so clearly taking out Callum Wilson in the penalty area, not even trying to play the ball, the referee on the pitch amazingly not giving anything and ten times worse, VAR official Jarred Gillett seeing nothing wrong!

I might be being a little greedy BUT why not? If that penalty had been given AND Varane potentially sent off as well as he made no attempt to play the ball, every chance Newcastle would have gone on to win and that would mean we would currently be on a run of ten (TEN) straight Newcastle United victories (in all competitions). Instead of the feeble nine wins and one draw…

BBC Sport report – 21 December 2022:

‘Premier League video assistant referees have made six incorrect interventions this season – and also missed another six incidents when they should have stepped in.

A five-person independent panel was introduced this season to conduct a weekly review of Key Match Incidents (KMI) for all top-flight games.

BBC Sport understands the panel has gone through hundreds of incidents and identified 48 situations when VAR needed to get involved, with 42 correct decisions made.

However, it found six incidents were missed completely and on another six occasions, VAR overturned on-field decisions that had initially been right.

It is not known what the individual decisions were but the Premier League’s newly appointed chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, is determined to improve standards.

Given the time he spent in Major League Soccer (MLS), where VAR has been in use since 2017, it is no surprise Webb, who refereed the 2010 World Cup final, is an advocate of the system.

However, he does realise its implementation in the English game has not gone smoothly.

It is understood a new VAR coach, Phil Bentham, whose background is in rugby league, has now been appointed and that Webb intends to visit all top-flight clubs and some in the Football League early in the new year to discuss officiating within the game as a whole.’

