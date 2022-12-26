Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Leicester for this Boxing Day clash

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Leicester.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to pick up in the Premier League where they left off 44 days ago.

Those performances and results in October and November, having lifted Newcastle United up to third in the table.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Leicester to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

It will be intriguing to see just which eleven players Eddie Howe chooses this afternoon.

The Newcastle United Head Coach surprising a fair few people with his selection in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

That side was exactly the same as the one that faced and beat Chelsea just before the Qatar World Cup, apart from a fully fit again Callum Wilson replaced Chris Wood against Bournemouth, as Newcastle moved into the League / Carabao Cup last eight.

Unless there are any nasty late surprises, Eddie Howe looks to have almost a full squad to choose from. Which is a massive positive after the enforced six week break and five of the first eleven having been out in Qatar.

Emil Krafth is almost certainly ruled out for the season of course, whilst Paul Dummett continues to be unavailable. On Friday, Eddie Howe revealed that Alexander Isak is closing in on a return shortly but that won’t be this afternoon. The only other doubt is Elliot Anderson who the head coach said missed Bournemouth with a couple of niggles he is having to work off on the training ground.

Yet another clean sheet for Nick Pope on Tuesday, difficult to see ether him or any of the back four in front of him, ending up out of the team today.

That massive win over Chelsea on the eve of the break, was built on the usual solid defensive line, which the visitors never looked likely to score against. In the last six Premier League matches, Newcastle’s defence has only conceded two goals, which averages around a goal conceded each five hours or so, when taking into account added time at the end of each half. In this time period there has also been the two clean sheets in the Carabao Cup, Nick Pope in goal for both of those as well, plus of course today’s expected back four playing in that Bournemouth game on Tuesday.

Whilst the team as a whole looked a little rusty overall on Tuesday night, nobody really played badly.

Whilst progressing to the last eight of the cup was of course a big part of his team selection against Bournemouth, you also can’t help but see it as Eddie Howe using that match as the ideal opportunity to blow away the cobwebs from the six week break and get what has become his first choice team since September, back in the swing of things.

Always the possibility of a surprise and I do think only a matter of time before Allan Saint-Maximin is back to starting, but, I don’t see that happening today.

So I believe we will see the usual suspects Joelinton and Bruno in the midfield, with also Willock, Longstaff and Almiron, supporting Callum Wilson up front. Maybe ASM to start at home against Leeds on Saturday.

Of course, it will be really interesting to see what Eddie Howe does with Alexander Isak, once he feels the club’s record signing is ready to play again. It could be great timing if in early January the Swedish striker is fit to play, with at least two cup matches and indeed the possibility of four in January, if Leicester are defeated in the cup game.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Leicester:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

So my predicted team has zero changes from the eleven that faced Bournemouth six days ago.

