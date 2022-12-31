Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Leeds for this afternoon

Looking at this Newcastle team v Leeds.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to make it seven Premier League wins in a row.

A win today would make it nine victories in a row in all competitions.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle team v Leeds to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Leicester:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood

I suppose the question always is, in these situations, should you ever change a winning team?

From what Eddie Howe said on Friday, it sounds as though (as well as Emil Krafth who isn’t in our official NUFC PL squad for the first half of the season at least), only Isak, Shelvey and Dummett are definitely ruled out injured.

Pope and his back four will definitely remain, injury permitting.

The only two possible questions further up the pitch…

Will ASM get back into the starting eleven?

Will Callum Wilson be fit enough (after illness) to play AND if so, will he replace Chris Wood (who had maybe his best game ever for NUFC on Monday).

I suppose that is three questions in total.

I reckon ASM on the bench again BUT Wilson to be fit enough and start.

Certainly, even if there are no changes for Eddie Howe today, I think he will freshen up with one or two at Arsenal on Tuesday.

First things first though, let’s beat Leeds!

Predicted Newcastle United team v Leeds:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

So my predicted team has just the one change from the eleven that faced Leicester five days ago, Wilson in for Wood.

