Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Bournemouth – Three changes

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe and his team looking to pick up where they left off 38 days ago.

Those performances and results in October and November, having lifted Newcastle United up to third in the Premier League and into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

So from our point of view, what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Bournemouth to be?

As a starting point…

This was the Newcastle United team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood

It will be intriguing to see just which eleven players Eddie Howe chooses tonight.

So many factors in play and of course one of the biggest, will be what physical state the players are in after playing on Friday and Saturday. Eddie Howe splitting his first team squad so that they got as many minutes on the pitch as possible, some playing in a behind closed doors game on the Friday, then others against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

I think Nick Pope was always going to start in this match and after saving three penalties in the Palace shoot out in the last round, hopefully we will see him in similar form.

Having sat out all the games in Qatar, the NUFC keeper will be desperate to play.

A similar story with Kieran Trippier as well, my thoughts are that he will also be keen to start and Eddie Howe will play him. Started the first two group games and then off the bench against Wales. However, nothing in the knockout stages and it is over three weeks since he was involved in a competitive match.

Lascelles and Botman played together on Saturday and I think they will pair up again. It is Fabian Schar’s birthday (31 today) but I think he will be aimed at Leicester on Monday, maybe he’ll get a run out from the bench tonight depending on how the game is going.

A toss up at left-back and no surprise if Matt Targett does play, although marginally I think it will be Dan Burn in what has become his usual spot.

I think in midfield it will be a case of Eddie Howe going with players who he has worked with during this World Cup break.

Jonjo Shelvey given the chance of getting back into the mix and playing that deeper midfield role as he did against Rayo Vallecano.

Joelinton and Joe Willock I can see playing alongside Shelvey, though I think likely that both Longstaff and Bruno could well come on later on.

No doubt many / most Newcastle fans will want to see Callum Wilson up front but I think Chris Wood will be given a start. With the England man aimed at Monday, though once again, Wilson available as an impact sub on what will hopefully be a strong looking bench tonight.

Miguel Almiron in flying form when play suspended in November, he will be given this immediate chance to pick it up again I think.

Whilst assuming the late knock he got on Saturday doesn’t keep him out, I see Allan Saint-Maximin getting his chance to impress Eddie Howe ahead of the Premier League kicking off again.

Predicted Newcastle United team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn, Shelvey, Joelinton, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wood

So my predicted team has three changes from the eleven that faced Chelsea 38 days ago, with Lascelles, Shelvey and Saint-Maximin, coming in for Schar, Longstaff and Bruno.

