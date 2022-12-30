News

Pele – Official tributes to the greatest ever, announced for Newcastle v Leeds match

The sad passing of Pele will be marked at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Newcastle v Leeds match to feature tributes to the greatest ever football player.

Thursday having brought the announcement on Pele, from his family.

Saturday’s match will see players and match officials wearing black armbands.

Whilst before kick-off there will be a minute’s applause.

This will be the case at all Premier League games this weekend.

Premier League official announcement – 30 December 2022:

‘The Premier League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pele at the age of 82.

To many the greatest to ever play the game, his was an extraordinary, record-breaking talent who inspired millions around the world.

The only player to win the FIFA World Cup three times, Pele scored for Brazil in the 1958 and 1970 finals.

Our thoughts and condolences go to Pele’s family, friends and his fans around the globe. He will be deeply missed.

In tribute to Pele, Premier League clubs will remember his contribution to football at matches taking place from Friday 30 December-Sunday 1 January (Matchweek 18) by holding a minute’s applause prior to kick-offs. Players and match officials will wear black armbands.’

