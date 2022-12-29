News

Paul Merson now goes the full 180 degrees on Newcastle United

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United, once again.

The former Arsenal player always with so much to say…and so often so much to get wrong.

This latest though is a classic 180 degrees from Paul Merson, a complete u-turn on 10 months ago when he was talking about Newcastle United’s prospects.

The first quotes from Paul Merson were ahead of Newcastle playing Everton at St James’ Park last season, at the time Eddie Howe’s team had just made it two wins in 21 Premier League games with a hard fought 1-0 win away at Leeds.

Paul Merson talking about Newcastle United’s January transfer window and chances of avoiding relegation to Sky Sports – 8 February 2022:

‘All I can say is that if Steve Bruce had bought in all these players there would have been uproar, and I think that tells you everything you need to know.

I still think the jury is out on the business they did in January. It’s safe. It doesn’t really excite me. They have got solid players in, don’t get me wrong, but I don’t see 18 0-0 draws keeping you up. It may be enough, but I’m just not convinced.

Newcastle were always saying they wanted two forwards, but they only got Chris Wood, and I think that might prove costly.

I look at Roy Hodgson going in at Watford. He’s going to get them solid at the back and for me, anyone of Watford’s forward players in Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis, Josh King and Joao Pedro would get into the Newcastle team.

Any of them would play up front with Callum Wilson unavailable, and that’s how you’ve got to weigh it up. Hodgson will tighten Watford up and then you’ve got those four, who will nick a goal.’

Paul Merson speaking to Sky Sports about what lies ahead for Newcastle United following the 3-0 win at Leicester on 26 December 2022, ahead of playing Leeds at SJP on Saturday:

“Newcastle were Amazing.

“They blew Leicester away.

“I thought that it would be a difficult game (for Newcastle).

“I thought that back after the break, this would be the test, but they jumped out the traps and they were outstanding.

“Newcastle were really professional.

“They ae a team.

“They play as a team.

“They all work for each other.

“They all know when to go, when they close down they all go.

“They are well drilled, with some flair in the team as well and some match winners.

“They have got Leeds at home next and I expect them to beat Leeds.

“Then all of sudden, the big game against Arsenal.

“I don’t think they are going to go away.

“I think they are going to be right up there (at the end of the season).

“I don’t see them losing three games on the trot.

“Newcastle are a very good team.”

Ahead of that Everton match ten months ago, Newcastle United fans knew we were still up against it, it was a tough ask to avoid relegation. The total shambles that the new owners and Eddie Howe had inherited from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, had left the team and club in a desperate position.

Even though the results hadn’t massively improved under Eddie Howe, the fans could see he had the team playing at a far higher level and they were now properly fit.

Some incredible bad luck and horrific individual errors by players, that you can’t legislate for as a manager / head coach, had significantly contributed to the failure to pick up more wins.

All it needed was a fair run of luck and you felt things could quickly improve…

Starting with that hard fought 1-0 win at Leeds in late January, Eddie Howe has in 34 Premier League games, picked up 21 wins, 7 draws and only 6 defeats, picking up 70 points in those 34 matches averaging better than two points per game.

Hopefully Paul Merson is right, on this occasion. It would be great to round off a magnificent 2022 with victory over Leeds on Saturday and then that massive game against Merson’s Arsenal on Tuesday (3 January).

