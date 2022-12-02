News

Paul Ince – Magnificent Kieran Trippier has to start for England

Paul Ince has been discussing the England match against Senegal.

Gareth Southgate and his players hoping to reach the last eight with a victory on Sunday night.

Paul Ince picking out the players who he thinks will start for England.

The former three lions midfielder believing that the likes of Kanee, Pickford and Maguire will definitely be in Southgate’s team.

Paul Ince believing that Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier has to play against Senegal, having been given a rest against Wales, coming on in the second half and filling in at left-back.

Ince declaring that Trippier has been ‘magnificent’ for club and country, so a no-brainer that he will be in Sunday night’s starting eleven.

Paul Ince asked by Ice 36 Live Casino after the likes of Rashford and Foden did well against Wales, are there any players he would consider undroppable for the England v Senegal match?

“When you look at the match against the USA, you are thinking, was that England’s strongest team?

“We also saw Southgate rotate players at the Euros, he was happy to change it on a game-by-game basis.

“I think that when you look at knockout football, you go with the players that you trust to get you the result. I’m sure he trusts all of his players but there will be a few that he is more certain of.

“I think Foden could start.

“We know that you can’t drop Harry Kane and rightly so, he is world class.

“Pickford will be in there. Maguire.

“I think the defence speaks for itself. It was good to see Kyle Walker get on the pitch against Wales, so perhaps that gives Gareth something to think about, but I think that Trippier has been magnificent for both club and country and he should go back in against Senegal.

“The big talking points are always around who he plays in attack to support Kane.

“When you play for any team, every player should always be droppable. I would say that Kane will always start because there hasn’t been another player that has really challenged him. Even going back to 2018 when Kane wasn’t playing at his best, there was nobody that could step in and offer the same quality.

“Until we have someone like that, it’s always going to be Kane. There should be competition and, at the moment, that is coming from Wilson and Tammy Abraham at Roma. There are enough players that should be part of the striker conversation for England, but Kane is the main man and hopefully he can do the business for us in the knock-out stages.

“It’s going to be a tough game.

“I watched Senegal against Ecuador and they are a good team with some good players, like Koulibally at Chelsea. They have some top players and some players that can surprise you.

“When you look at a team like Senegal, because there aren’t really any big names that stand out, you can sometimes take them for granted and show them a lack of respect. I don’t think England will do that.

“These African nations are strong, powerful and have raw ability. It is great for Senegal to get through to the group stages, they reached the quarters in 2002 and are the current African champions. It won’t be easy.

“On paper, without tempting fate, you feel like we will have a little bit too much for them. I would say 3-1 to England.”

