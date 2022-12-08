Opinion

Official Premier League analysis on Newcastle United – Favourable fixtures!

Interesting new independent analysis on the upcoming Premier League fixture schedule for Newcastle United.

Eddie How and his players in superb form ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

The eight Premier League matches in October and November producing 22 points from a possible 24 for Newcastle United, via seven wins and one draw, no defeats.

The official Premier League site now looking at the first seven PL matches Newcastle face when they return to action on Boxing Day at Leicester.

This PL analysis gives us some valuable extra insight and stats.

Their analysis is for the benefit of their fantasy football set-up but obviously the stats are relevant regardless.

Newcastle United currently third in the Premier League table AND when the official PL site applies the Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR) to these upcoming seven league matches, NUFC standing every chance surely of building on their early season form.

The Fixture Difficulty Ratings go from 1-5, with 1 the very easiest looking and 5 by far the most difficult.

Of these next seven Premier League matches, five of them are rated only 2 in terms of difficulty.

Official Premier League site analysis on Newcastle United ahead of the upcoming next seven PL matches:

‘The Scout pinpoints the teams with the most favourable schedules, according to the Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR), when the Premier League returns on 26 December, identifying which players Fantasy Premier League managers should consider with their unlimited transfers.

Newcastle United

Magpies players have dominated the Fantasy standings in the opening 16 Gameweeks, with Nick Pope (£5.3m), Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) all top of their respective positions.

Newcastle’s upcoming schedule suggests they will continue to reward their FPL owners at both ends of the pitch.

According to the FDR, five of their next seven matches score only two.

Trippier’s multiple routes to returns make him their standout pick, the right-back blanking in only three of his 15 appearances.

One goal, four assists, nine clean sheets and 17 bonus points have helped him into third spot in the overall standings on 96 points.

Pope can also profit from the schedule to retain his spot as the top-scoring goalkeeper. But he has suffered a drop-off in both save points and bonus since Sven Botman (£4.4m) secured a starting role in Gameweek 9.

The Dutch defender, along with Dan Burn (£4.5m), offers a cheaper option alongside Trippier for those who are keen to double up in defence.

In-form Almiron

Having started at a cost of only £5.0m, Almiron has emerged as an outstanding source of value in Fantasy by producing eight goals and two assists.

He has returned 16 points per million spent, more than any other midfielder or forward this season.

The Paraguayan has not been involved in the FIFA World Cup and should be Newcastle’s most secure attacking player over the winter period, as Alexander Isak (£6.6m) has stepped up his recovery from injury and could share minutes with Callum Wilson (£7.4m) up front.

Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.2m) could also benefit from the break, improving his match fitness after a spell on the sidelines.

He has averaged a team-high 6.8 points per start in 2022/23, returning one goal and four assists in just seven appearances.’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Thursday 8 December 2022 – Al-Hilal v Newcastle (5pm (UK time)) Friendly – Watch on NUFC TV

Saturday 17 December 2022 – Newcastle v Rayo Vallecano (12.30pm) Friendly

Wednesday 21 December 2022 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (7.45pm) League Cup fourth round

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

