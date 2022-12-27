News

Official club update on Callum Wilson and Jonjo Shelvey after missing brilliant win at Leicester

At 2pm on Boxing Day, the big news was the absence of Callum Wilson from both team and indeed, matchday squad.

As well as the Newcastle United number nine, also no sign of Jonjo Shelvey from the squad.

Callum Wilson had started against Bournemouth on Tuesday and indeed had featured in Friday’s official training images released by the club, whilst Shelvey had come off the bench late on against the Cherries, though wasn’t seen in Friday’s training photos (though you do regularly get the odd player who isn’t seen in the training shots, for whatever reason, but then is available for the upcoming match).

Following the 3-0 win over Leicester, there has been an official update from the club on the two missing players.

Eddie Howe having this to say about Jonjo Shelvey and Callum Wilson:

“It looks like six to eight weeks, unfortunately, for Jonjo Shelvey.

“I think he felt something (with his calf) in the game against Vallecano.

“We hoped that it wasn’t serious.

“He resumed training and felt OK.

“A couple of days later he felt it again, so he went for a scan.

“It is enough to keep him out for that length of time (six to eight weeks).

“It is really tough for him.

“He worked incredibly hard to be fit for pre-season and to be ready for the rigours he faced, the fact that the team were playing a certain way.

“He wanted to try and be part of that.

“When he picked up his hamstring injury, we were really disappointed for him.

“I saw him work so hard to get back from that hamstring injury and he came back slightly ahead of schedule, due to the work he put in.

“Now he’s going to be out again, a big blow for him…and for us.”

Eddie Howe asked when he knew Callum Wilson would be missing this Leicester match:

“Probably yesterday (Sunday) I would say.

“We were hopeful he’d recover from the illness that he has had.

“He was in at the training ground a couple of days ago (on Friday and then Saturday) and we felt he would be OK, even though he was slightly run down.

“I know Callum very, very well obviously.

“He would only rule himself out of a game if he knew he couldn’t do the team justice, in terms of what he needed to do physically.

“We hope he recovers quickly.”

Very unlucky for Jonjo Shelvey but a massive relief for Newcastle fans when it comes to Callum Wilson, always a worry that another major injury is just waiting around the corner.

Eddie Howe making clear that he expects to have Callum Wilson available for Saturday when Leeds visit, whilst for Jonjo Shelvey it is looking more like towards the end of February before potentially he will be available again.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 – Monday 26 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wood Pen 3, Almiron 7, Joelinton 32

Leicester:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 60% (46%) Newcastle 40% (54%)

Total shots were Leicester 8 (2) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Leicester 2 (0) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Leicester 5 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 32,185 (3,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Anderson 90+2), Willock (Murphy 84), Almiron (Saint-Maximin 83), Joelinton, Wood (Ritchie 88)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser

