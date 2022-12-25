Opinion

Now failure if Newcastle United don’t even qualify for Europe?

After the Qatar World Cup, we are now heading back into the Newcastle United Premier League season.

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from NUFC fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have Jamie Smith:

What would be a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

In the short term for me, a nice couple of days and convenient parking near my hotel, so I can get to Arsenal ok after rail strikes were called for the days around the game.

Followed by an upset win at the Emirates of course.

If you mean literally, I’ll have the smart blue away shirt that I know my wife has bought me.

Next five games are Leicester, Arsenal and Leeds in Premier League, then Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup and Leicester in Carabao Cup. A straight choice, would you rather win the two cup games and 0 PL points, or 9 PL points and lose the two cup games?

I’m desperate for a cup, but there’s no guarantees with the Manchester clubs still in the league cup and the FA Cup only at R3, whereas results in those three tricky league games could go a long way to setting up the rest of the season.

It’s not like me at all…but I’ll take the points.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2023…

Zero injuries for NUFC this year.

European trips in the autumn.

Get to Wembley in some form.

I love the thought of taking my little lad there and seeing United break their duck, although that’s infringing on breaking the Ts and Cs of this question.

I think I’ve got round it nicely with brinkmanship though.

How was the World Cup for you?

I liked it.

I really enjoy bingeing the random games the group stage throws up and the condensed nature of the tournament meant they were constant.

Obviously disagreed with it being in Qatar but it’s like the NUFC ownership, in that there’s only so many times the same point can be beaten home before it becomes intensely tiresome and starts feeling like fun policing because you’re daring to take a bit of pleasure amid the bleakness of modern day Britain.

I also think the after effects of the tournament could be good for NUFC (see my last piece).

If Eddie Howe left Newcastle United, which manager who was at the Qatar World Cup would you like to replace him?

I don’t want to entertain thoughts of Eddie Howe leaving Newcastle United and I’m appalled you would even ask.

Good day, I said GOOD DAY sir.

Is it the right decision to keep Gareth Southgate as England manager?

Yeah.

The chatter about Howe or Potter replacing him was laughable in my opinion, as no one in their right mind is leaving a top PL job for the chance to sit around for 10 months of the year to try and work alchemy on a limited set of players with variable motivation.

The fact that you’re roasted by the press for anything less than exceeding expectations is even more off-putting. Culturally, an Englishman will always have an advantage working with the players and there is literally no obvious alternative to Southgate, who is well within his rights to point to his record and say he deserves to continue.

One England player (apart form Bellingham, who would be probably the automatic choice for most) who was at the World Cup, to sign for Newcastle, who would it be?

Probably an unusual choice but I think Marcus Rashford is a great player who could fit perfectly into the requirements we have in our squad.

Failing to use him more in the knockouts was Southgate’s biggest mistake.

A player who you hadn’t previously heard of, or at least considered, who impressed you at the World Cup and you’d like Newcastle to sign?

Amrabat was a star for Morocco in their unlikely run to the semis, although he may not be what Newcastle need right now.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

I promise to get my hand washing technique down perfectly to ensure I can continue wearing my lucky Alan Shearer t-shirt (that debuted in the seismic win at Leeds in January and has seen some incredible results since), which needs a bit more TLC since being signed by Alan himself.

Win the Carabao / League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

Well, you’re a barrel of laughs this festive season.

These both sound underwhelming but I think the Champions League qualification scenario promises better for year six and beyond, so I will reluctantly choose that.

I’m predicting a minimum of three major trophies in that time though and you can take that to the bank. When it opens after Christmas like.

Newcastle United had the third best form in the Premier League in the first half of 2022, NUFC have the third best form in the Premier League so far in the second half of 2022, are Newcastle United the third best team / squad in the Premier League?

Not the third best squad but definitely in their rightful place as the third best performers.

This for me is down to Eddie Howe’s meticulous fitness training and organisation, as well as the team spirit that means any injuries can see a replacement slot in with minimal impact.

This is reflected in the transfer policy, I don’t go around saying who I think we should sign, I just want us to be able to get whoever Eddie wants, that he knows will add to this and keep us growing.

I reckon there’ll be one big January signing that does exactly that by the way.

Three words to sum up what has happened since 7 October 2021?

The giant awakes.

Having got into this current situation, if Newcastle United now ended up not qualifying for Europe (and didn’t win any trophies), would this season be a failure?

Yes, I think it would.

If we continue to perform but get nudged into fifth or sixth you have to accept that’s still progress but from where we are, Europe should be achieved comfortably, eighth would represent a fall away.

You have to remember we were eleventh last year having given away the first half of the season, so it would be a desperate collapse to fall away to the point we only advanced a couple of places. I’m still backing us for the Champions League places though.

Having now experienced a mid-season World Cup, how would you feel if another one happened in the future?

Not bothered.

This one will, I think, work for Newcastle in the long run.

Future tournaments less so, as our international contingent will surely grow in the years to come.

In terms of the tournament happening in the winter vs the summer, I honestly couldn’t give a toss.

The games were fun in the dark nights, they’re canny during the summer off-season and you’re just too easily triggered if the timing upsets you from anything other than the point of view, of how it affects the club season.

