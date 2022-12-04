Opinion

Not so sure about this Alan Shearer selected England team v Senegal

All eyes on the England team v Senegal.

Gareth Southgate revealing his starting eleven later today, ahead of the 7pm kick-off, which will be shown live on ITV.

However, ahead of that, BBC Sport got Alan Shearer to select what he would pick in his preferred choice of England team v Senegal.

Not sure I totally agree with it…

Alan Shearer selection of England team v Senegal:

Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Mount, Foden, Kane

BBC Sport also got Rio Ferdinand to give his starting eleven…

Rio Ferdinand selection of England team v Senegal:

Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Saka, Foden, Kane

As you can see, ten players featuring in both sides, the only difference of opinion is Alan Shearer going for Mount and Ferdinand selecting Saka.

Interesting to see that they both, Alan Shearer especially, go for Kyle Walker at right-back, rather than bringing Newcastle’s Kieran Trippier back in.

When discussing their teams, Gary Lineker gave the opinion of wouldn’t it be better to save Kyle Walker for a potential meeting with France and Mbappe next Saturday, presuming the two teams get through. The French taking on Poland this afternoon at 3pm.

I would go with the Lineker view if selecting the England team v Senegal. For me, Trippier is a far better football player and defender, as well as great on set-pieces. However, one thing Walker has got, is plenty pace. So if indeed England did play France, I think it would make perfect sense to have Kyle Walker in that match up with Mbappe, who is clearly France’s biggest threat.

However, tonight it would be Kieran Trippier every time for me.

Top half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

Holland 3 USA 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

So the first quarter-final now known, Holland taking on Argentina this Friday (9 December).

Last 16

Japan v Croatia (Monday 5 December – 3pm) BBC1

plays the winners of…

Brazil v South Korea (Monday 5 December – 7pm) ITV1

Bruno Guimaraes hoping his sub appearance in the Brazil defeat against Cameroon (when replacing the very poor Fred) might have pushed him a little more into Tite’s thoughts ahead of the last sixteen match.

The potential of course for a Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final match, if both Australia and Brazil win their next two games.

Bottom half of the Qatar World Cup draw:

Last 16

France v Poland (Sunday 4 December – 3pm) BBC1

plays the winners of…

England v Senegal (Sunday 4 December – 7pm) ITV1

All eyes on Sunday night and Southgate’s team selection, whether Kieran Trippier comes back into the starting eleven. Pope will be keeper back up again, whilst Callum Wilson dreaming of coming on and making the difference, having impressed in two sub appearances so far.

Last 16

Morocco v Spain (Tuesday 6 December – 3pm) ITV1

plays the winners of…

Portugal v Switzerland (Tuesday 6 December – 7pm) ITV1

The potential for a second Newcastle v Newcastle semi-final, if England and Switzerland can make it to the last four, taking Schar, Pope, Wilson and Trippier deep into the competition.

