Norwich City fans now living in fear as Steve Bruce tipped to fill managerial vacancy

It’s uncanny, every time you think surely nobody will employ Steve Bruce now, the next thing you hear is that he’s got another job.

The latest fanbase to be living in fear are the Norwich City supporters.

You think surely Delia will have more sense than to take on Steve Bruce but it is indeed a funny old game.

The fans of Newcastle United and West Brom the most recent to have ‘enjoyed’ having him make a total mess, leaving chaos behind him when pocketing yet more millions as reward for failure.

The irony would be on another level with this one though.

Despite having the most expensive squad in the Championship, Steve Bruce had Aston Villa in a relegation fight four years ago. Sacked (and yet another pay-off) in October 2018, Dean Smith then came in as replacement and despite the shambles he inherited from Bruce, got Villa promoted that very same season!

Now, Norwich City have just sacked Dean Smith…and are now allegedly keen on replacing him with…Steve Bruce.

The bookies have him second favourite behind David Wagner and of course you can see how his journalist and pundit mates could spin it.

When it was Newcastle United, Steve Bruce was supposedly ideal because he was ‘one of us’…hmmm, I didn’t know a single NUFC fan who wanted him. Now with Norwich the spin would be the fans supposedly welcoming home a former playing hero, Bruce playing for the Canaries 1984-1987, 35 years ago…

I wondered is this was how Norwich City fans were viewing the potential return of their playing hero and had a look at their Pink Un message board….

‘Just in case may I be the first to say

BRUCE OUT!!!’

‘If it’s Steve Bruce I’m out.’

‘Absolutely no way in the world is Steve Bruce our new coach.’

‘Well you never know. A dinosaur as head coach to go with the fossils that majority own the club.’

‘I’m willing to say I’m 100% confident Steve Bruce will not be our next manager. If he is I’ll delete my account.’

‘It would be the most ridiculous appointment…… unless he’s always really wanted to be a progressive coach but was never allowed!!!’

‘Doesn’t he just need us to complete the set of having managed every league club in England?’

‘Kill me.’

‘Join the queue!’

‘We might as well pack up playing football and turn Carrow Road into another unwanted shopping mall.’

‘Excellent news, for all the takeaway outlets in the city.’

‘I’d rather try and pluck my b.m hair out with my teeth than watch a side ‘coached’ by Steve Bruce.’

‘Would be like the club putting two fingers up to the fans that.’

‘If this has any truth then the good times are well and truly over. Crowd attendances will continue to dwindle and the disconnect between club and fan base will get wider.’

‘I’ve never quite understood the dislike for Bruce…is there something I’ve missed or is is a cumulative thing?’

‘Just that he’s a terrible manager.’

I await with interest to see just who Norwich get and for the sake of their fans (and Isaac Hayden), I just hope it isn’t Steve Bruce.

