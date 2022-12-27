News

Newcastle v Leicester tickets – Official Newcastle United announcement reveals dates on sale

Sale dates for Newcastle v Leicester tickets have now been made public.

The game is two weeks today on Tuesday 10 January 2023 with an 8pm kick-off.

Newcastle v Leicester tickets will cost £20 adults and £10 concessions (rising to £25 and £15 if bought on the day of the match, though if there were any left by then I would be surprised to say the least).

As for the sale dates of Newcastle v Leicester tickets, this is what the club has informed fans with:

So season tickets getting their chance tomorrow (Wednesday 28 December) at 10am.

Then Level 7 season ticket holders on Friday (30 December) at 10am getting their chance to buy any alternative ticket that is still available in the lower bowl.

Before then all members and season ticket holders able to buy two tickets from 10am next Tuesday (3 January).

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup qauarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

