News

Newcastle v Leicester tickets – Newcastle United now clarify who can buy tickets and when

Newcastle United have now given an update (see below) on the sale of Newcastle v Leicester tickets.

The game is two weeks today on Tuesday 10 January 2023 with an 8pm kick-off.

Newcastle v Leicester tickets will cost £20 adults and £10 concessions (rising to £25 and £15 if bought on the day of the match, though if there were any left by then I would be surprised to say the least).

The original club announcement (on Tuesday) regarding sale dates of Newcastle v Leicester tickets was badly worded.

Many people reading it as all season ticket holders could buy their own seat for the cup match, as from 10am this (Wednesday) morning.

However, they have now stated that those season ticket holders in Level 7 can’t buy their seat today, or indeed a ticket for any seat. They have to wait until Friday and even then some may not be able to get their own seat, as it depends on how many tickets Leicester take.

The official NUFC statement appears to say that Leicester haven’t so far committed to how many tickets they want. Looking at their (Leicester City’s) official website and social media, there are no details so far on how many tickets they have taken, nor when tickets will go on sale to their fans.

The competition rules say away clubs are entitled to up to 10% of capacity (it is 15% in the FA Cup), so they could take up to around 5,200 tickets. However, reading comments from Leicester fans online, the consensus appears to be that they won’t be able to sell anymore than the usual Premier League allocation (3,200), maybe even less than that.

Obviously, from our end of things, hoping that Leicester take as few tickets as possible, so that as many Newcastle fans as possible can get inside St James’ Park for this quarter-final.

Newcastle United official announcement on Newcastle v Leicester tickets – 28 December 2022:

‘Tickets for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City are now on sale.

Magpies season ticket holders can now purchase their usual seat only (lower bowl areas only) for the last-eight clash at St. James’ Park, which kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, 10th January.

Tickets initially went on sale at 10am on Wednesday, 28th December. Season ticket holders can purchase one ticket per qualifying supporter number.

Level 7 season ticket holders will be able to purchase their own seat – dependant on details of visiting support – or alternative seats in the Lower Bowl (one per qualifying supporter number), exclusively online at book.nufc.co.uk, from 10am on Friday, 30th December.

From 10am on Tuesday, January 3rd, season ticket holders can buy alternative seats plus extras, while tickets will also be released for Member sale (maximum of two per qualifying supporter number), exclusively online at book.nufc.co.uk.

And seats will go on full general sale, again exclusively online at book.nufc.co.uk, at 10am the following morning, with a maximum of two tickets per supporter number.

Prices are:

Adults: £20

Concessions: £10

Please note that, in the event of tickets still being available, prices will increase by £5 on the day of the game.

Original Platinum Club Bond Holders (Milburn Stand blocks L2C, D, E, L2F) do not not need to take any action – their paper ticket will be posted to the address held on the Box Office system.

Supporters need to be logged in to their account to complete ticket purchases.

If you want to assign tickets/buy on behalf of other supporter numbers, your accounts need to be linked.

Once you reach first place in the queue, you have ten minutes to enter the site to continue your purchase – if you do not do this, your queue number will be rejected.

To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk.’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup qauarter-final)

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

