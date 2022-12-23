News

Newcastle v Leicester cup quarter-final – Date set and live on Sky Sports

Newcastle v Leicester will be shown live on Sky Sports.

An official announcement from the club (see below) revealing the news.

The game will be played Tuesday 10 January with an 8pm kick-off.

Newcastle United official announcement – 23 December 2022:

‘A date has been set for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

United will welcome the Foxes to St. James’ Park on Tuesday, 10th January, with kick-off set for 8pm.

And the last-eight clash is one of two quarter-finals which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Any further information, including ticket details, will be confirmed in due course.’

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to end of February 2023:

Monday 26 December 2022 – Leicester v Newcastle (3pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 31 December 2022 – Newcastle v Leeds (3pm)

Tuesday 3 January 2023 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 10 January 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports (League Cup quarter-final)

Saturday 7 January 2023 – Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle (6pm) BBC 1 and BBC i-player

Sunday 15 January 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (2pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 21 January 2023 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 February 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (12.30pm) BT Sport

